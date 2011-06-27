Used 1999 Plymouth Grand Voyager Consumer Reviews

3.3 V6 is a Great engine tmgj , 08/17/2013 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Our van has 189,000 miles and is still going strong, original transmission and engine. A couple times a year it needs a new part or two, but it's always small, cheap stuff. I think the transmission problem is with the 3.8 V6, not the 3.3 b/c me and everyone I know with the 3.3 hasn't had transmission problems. I splurged on new shocks/struts and tires and the thing cruises so smooth down the interstate you'd think it was new. We've been very happy with this van. Only gripe is the gas mileage, 14 around town, 20-21 on the highway, it's about the same as an SUV. Report Abuse

Happy Van FEN1959 , 03/31/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought my 99 Grand Voyager new. It's been very reliable. While under warranty I had a problem with rear wheel bearings and with the overdrive sensor in the transmission. At about 80,000 miles, had a problem with the headlight switch. Still looks good at 151,000 miles and I plan to run it for a while yet. The 3.3 engine is very reliable and I've not had problems with the transmission that seem to plague others.

99 voyager oldcarguy4 , 10/30/2012 0 of 2 people found this review helpful the thing I'm mainly concerned with is the area around the strut on drive front is rusted out on mine. safety factor big hole can see strut from under the hood. Is there a recall cause if mine is that way must be others also. otherwise the van is fine

Dependable tabbiekaye , 08/15/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Bought vehicle in 2002 it had 80,000 miles and now has 180,000 miles. It still has all original parts. The only problem is having to change the belt every 3 months.