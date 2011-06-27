Used 1999 Plymouth Grand Voyager Consumer Reviews
3.3 V6 is a Great engine
Our van has 189,000 miles and is still going strong, original transmission and engine. A couple times a year it needs a new part or two, but it's always small, cheap stuff. I think the transmission problem is with the 3.8 V6, not the 3.3 b/c me and everyone I know with the 3.3 hasn't had transmission problems. I splurged on new shocks/struts and tires and the thing cruises so smooth down the interstate you'd think it was new. We've been very happy with this van. Only gripe is the gas mileage, 14 around town, 20-21 on the highway, it's about the same as an SUV.
Happy Van
I bought my 99 Grand Voyager new. It's been very reliable. While under warranty I had a problem with rear wheel bearings and with the overdrive sensor in the transmission. At about 80,000 miles, had a problem with the headlight switch. Still looks good at 151,000 miles and I plan to run it for a while yet. The 3.3 engine is very reliable and I've not had problems with the transmission that seem to plague others.
99 voyager
the thing I'm mainly concerned with is the area around the strut on drive front is rusted out on mine. safety factor big hole can see strut from under the hood. Is there a recall cause if mine is that way must be others also. otherwise the van is fine
Dependable
Bought vehicle in 2002 it had 80,000 miles and now has 180,000 miles. It still has all original parts. The only problem is having to change the belt every 3 months.
Service Engine Soon Light
After three years of ownership and 47,000.00 miles, the Service Engine Soon light started to come on and off. I took it to the dealership, and the computer said it was a Vapor Silonoid. Twenty minutes and $150.00 later, I am on my way. All is well until I get home and guess what, Service Engine Soon is back. Only in America!!! This of course isn't covered under the Chysler Extended Warranty I bought, go figure! This vehicle has ready been to the Dealer for a variety of other problems, so if you buy one good luck. I am tired of buying American only to be unhappy. Never Again!
