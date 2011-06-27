Used 1994 Plymouth Colt Consumer Reviews
plymouth colt vista se
rlspiv, 09/23/2002
5 speed manual has lots of pep. With front wheel drive I never got stuck in snow even in blizzards. Always been reliable and no major repairs needed yet.
Awesome Versatile Car
jeanne, 04/17/2007
This is our third Colt Vista and wish they still made them. They are dependable, comfortable and exceptionally versatile for pretty much any lifestyle. Terrific for everything from taking the kids off to college, running about town without sacrificing gas mileage. This car offers the best of both worlds - space and fuel economy.
