Used 1994 Plymouth Colt for Sale Near Me

No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Colt Reviews & Specs

No matching inventory found.

There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Plymouth Colt searches:

There are no pages to show
  1. Home
  2. Plymouth
  3. Plymouth Colt
  4. Used 1994 Plymouth Colt

Consumer Reviews for the Plymouth Colt

Read recent reviews for the Plymouth Colt
Overall Consumer Rating
4.52 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (50%)
plymouth colt vista se
rlspiv,09/23/2002
5 speed manual has lots of pep. With front wheel drive I never got stuck in snow even in blizzards. Always been reliable and no major repairs needed yet.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Plymouth
Colt
Full transparency. No surprises.
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to