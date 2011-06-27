1994 Plymouth Colt Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$791 - $1,869
Used Colt for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
A driver airbag is now standard on the Colt and CFC-free air conditioning is optional.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Plymouth Colt.
Most helpful consumer reviews
rlspiv,09/23/2002
5 speed manual has lots of pep. With front wheel drive I never got stuck in snow even in blizzards. Always been reliable and no major repairs needed yet.
jeanne,04/17/2007
This is our third Colt Vista and wish they still made them. They are dependable, comfortable and exceptionally versatile for pretty much any lifestyle. Terrific for everything from taking the kids off to college, running about town without sacrificing gas mileage. This car offers the best of both worlds - space and fuel economy.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1994 Plymouth Colt features & specs
MPG
28 city / 35 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
28 city / 35 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Related Used 1994 Plymouth Colt info
