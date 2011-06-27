  1. Home
1994 Plymouth Colt Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

1994 Highlights

A driver airbag is now standard on the Colt and CFC-free air conditioning is optional.

5(50%)
4(50%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
plymouth colt vista se
rlspiv,09/23/2002
5 speed manual has lots of pep. With front wheel drive I never got stuck in snow even in blizzards. Always been reliable and no major repairs needed yet.
Awesome Versatile Car
jeanne,04/17/2007
This is our third Colt Vista and wish they still made them. They are dependable, comfortable and exceptionally versatile for pretty much any lifestyle. Terrific for everything from taking the kids off to college, running about town without sacrificing gas mileage. This car offers the best of both worlds - space and fuel economy.
MPG
28 city / 35 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 6000 rpm
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1994 Plymouth Colt Overview

The Used 1994 Plymouth Colt is offered in the following submodels: Colt Sedan, Colt Coupe, Colt Wagon. Available styles include Vista 4dr Wagon, 2dr Coupe, Vista 4dr Wagon AWD, 4dr Sedan, GL 4dr Sedan, GL 2dr Coupe, and Vista SE 4dr Wagon.

