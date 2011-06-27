Used 1999 Plymouth Breeze Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great Car for the Money!
Upon buying this car (2.0L) I've had to get a brake over-haul, as well as the alternator (from the previous owners neglect). I've taken great care of it since I have owned it. I've taken it all the way to Sturges SD, Minneapolis MN, Cavalier ND, Bismarck ND, Minot ND, Tioga ND, Devils L. All trips have been in excess of 350 miles and no problems. I haven't even mentioned how many 200 mile trips I have taken as well. People who complain about this car don't take care of it or expect more out of it than it can provide. I've had repairs too but it's expected. When I bought mine it had 84,000k on it and now it has 154,000k and still runs strong with great mileage (28avg).
Refreshing as a summer "Breeze"
Over the couple years I had my Plymouth Breeze I have come to love it. Although the outer appearance did not appeal to me at first, I'm pleased I choose this car over a smaller sportier car.
OK.
It's an OK vehicle. Bought it five years ago and did well until about a year ago. The interior is very cheap looking ( and put together) along with the center console. Brakes (third set), tierods, water pump, and the AC unit have all crapped in the past year. Very noisy engine but great gas MPG. Not very accommodating for a big person. This is like all Detroit-made sedans, great off the assembly line but not good resold.
Excellent performance, and fun to drive!
I've been very happy with the overall performance and reliability of my vehicle. I would recommend this type of car to a single person or even a small family. You won't be disappointed.
The Car's name, Breeze, Says it all.
I bought this car as a second car to my family mini-van. I have never been dissapointed. With the rear seat folded, long loads such as tools or lumber fit easily. The trunk is especially large, even w/the seat up. The options, such as cruise, power sunroof and the power seats make the car feel much more expensive. An especially helpful option is the heated mirrors. After 5 very cold Ohio winters I find that I rely on this feature quite a bit. One area of concern though is rust. I have found "rust mumps" along the front of the hood. Other than that I would definitally purchase another given the value for money spent.
Sponsored cars related to the Breeze
Related Used 1999 Plymouth Breeze Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner