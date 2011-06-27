1999 Plymouth Breeze Review
Pros & Cons
- Extremely spacious entry-level car. Impressive driveability and handling.
- The 2.0-liter engine and the automatic transmission spell doom for those who must merge onto fast-moving freeways during their daily commute, so opt for the 2.4-liter.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
Plymouth finally got a replacement for the Acclaim in early 1996, and the Breeze is still gusting along. The Breeze, a sibling of the Dodge Stratus and Chrysler Cirrus, is poised to lead Plymouth's revival as Chrysler's value brand by offering a stylish, roomy four-door sedan with a decent level of standard equipment for a low price.
The Breeze comes standard with air conditioning, tilt steering, tinted glass, power accessories, rear window defroster, remote trunk release and a folding rear seat. The short options list includes antilock brakes, an integrated child safety seat and a choice of stereos. A five-speed manual transmission is standard and a four-speed automatic is optional.
Power comes from a 132-horsepower, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine lifted from the smaller Neon sedan. Also available is a 2.4-liter engine, which brings 150 horsepower and 167 foot-pounds of torque, and that's just what the Breeze needs to live up to its name. Both engines can meet California emissions regulations.
An Expresso package adds some aesthetic changes: 14-inch Nitro wheel covers, special interior fabric, and all sorts of "Expresso" badging. A power sunroof is optional. Breeze differs from the Stratus and Cirrus primarily in front and rear appearances and available equipment. Rather bland in appearance, an egg crate grille dominates the frontal styling of this midsize sedan. When it premiered in 1996, the Breeze was a real value, giving buyers a midsize car package on a small-car budget. While it is still a nice, comfortable car, it's no longer an exceptional value.
1999 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1999 Plymouth Breeze.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
