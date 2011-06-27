  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(24)
1999 Plymouth Breeze Review

Pros & Cons

  • Extremely spacious entry-level car. Impressive driveability and handling.
  • The 2.0-liter engine and the automatic transmission spell doom for those who must merge onto fast-moving freeways during their daily commute, so opt for the 2.4-liter.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Plymouth finally got a replacement for the Acclaim in early 1996, and the Breeze is still gusting along. The Breeze, a sibling of the Dodge Stratus and Chrysler Cirrus, is poised to lead Plymouth's revival as Chrysler's value brand by offering a stylish, roomy four-door sedan with a decent level of standard equipment for a low price.

The Breeze comes standard with air conditioning, tilt steering, tinted glass, power accessories, rear window defroster, remote trunk release and a folding rear seat. The short options list includes antilock brakes, an integrated child safety seat and a choice of stereos. A five-speed manual transmission is standard and a four-speed automatic is optional.

Power comes from a 132-horsepower, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine lifted from the smaller Neon sedan. Also available is a 2.4-liter engine, which brings 150 horsepower and 167 foot-pounds of torque, and that's just what the Breeze needs to live up to its name. Both engines can meet California emissions regulations.

An Expresso package adds some aesthetic changes: 14-inch Nitro wheel covers, special interior fabric, and all sorts of "Expresso" badging. A power sunroof is optional. Breeze differs from the Stratus and Cirrus primarily in front and rear appearances and available equipment. Rather bland in appearance, an egg crate grille dominates the frontal styling of this midsize sedan. When it premiered in 1996, the Breeze was a real value, giving buyers a midsize car package on a small-car budget. While it is still a nice, comfortable car, it's no longer an exceptional value.

1999 Highlights

Power windows, locks and mirrors, along with floor mats and a driver seat height adjuster are now standard on the Breeze. In addition, the suspension has been revised for a more pleasant ride.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Plymouth Breeze.

5(37%)
4(25%)
3(17%)
2(21%)
1(0%)
3.8
24 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Car for the Money!
FargoNDMan2009,07/23/2008
Upon buying this car (2.0L) I've had to get a brake over-haul, as well as the alternator (from the previous owners neglect). I've taken great care of it since I have owned it. I've taken it all the way to Sturges SD, Minneapolis MN, Cavalier ND, Bismarck ND, Minot ND, Tioga ND, Devils L. All trips have been in excess of 350 miles and no problems. I haven't even mentioned how many 200 mile trips I have taken as well. People who complain about this car don't take care of it or expect more out of it than it can provide. I've had repairs too but it's expected. When I bought mine it had 84,000k on it and now it has 154,000k and still runs strong with great mileage (28avg).
Refreshing as a summer "Breeze"
Stenens,10/13/2005
Over the couple years I had my Plymouth Breeze I have come to love it. Although the outer appearance did not appeal to me at first, I'm pleased I choose this car over a smaller sportier car.
OK.
JV,05/31/2008
It's an OK vehicle. Bought it five years ago and did well until about a year ago. The interior is very cheap looking ( and put together) along with the center console. Brakes (third set), tierods, water pump, and the AC unit have all crapped in the past year. Very noisy engine but great gas MPG. Not very accommodating for a big person. This is like all Detroit-made sedans, great off the assembly line but not good resold.
Excellent performance, and fun to drive!
Heidi Johnson,01/07/2003
I've been very happy with the overall performance and reliability of my vehicle. I would recommend this type of car to a single person or even a small family. You won't be disappointed.
See all 24 reviews of the 1999 Plymouth Breeze
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
132 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1999 Plymouth Breeze features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
