Used 1999 Plymouth Breeze for Sale Near Me

Upon buying this car (2.0L) I've had to get a brake over-haul, as well as the alternator (from the previous owners neglect). I've taken great care of it since I have owned it. I've taken it all the way to Sturges SD, Minneapolis MN, Cavalier ND, Bismarck ND, Minot ND, Tioga ND, Devils L. All trips have been in excess of 350 miles and no problems. I haven't even mentioned how many 200 mile trips I have taken as well. People who complain about this car don't take care of it or expect more out of it than it can provide. I've had repairs too but it's expected. When I bought mine it had 84,000k on it and now it has 154,000k and still runs strong with great mileage (28avg).

