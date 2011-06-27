Used 1996 Plymouth Breeze Consumer Reviews
Great Car
It has a 2.0 liter 4 cylinder engine with 4 valves per cylinder. It has a 5 speed manual transmission which shifts very easily. I keep an accurate record of every gallon of gas put in, mileage driven, cost of gas, oil changes, tire rotations and any repairs on a spreadsheet. MPG for the last 7 years (1999 to 2005) averages out to 34.983. I am just under 148,000 miles and am thinking of keeping it to 200,000. It has no visible rust anywhere. Having initially paid $14,200 for it, I am very pleased with this car and regret that Plymouths are not made any more. I definitely would buy another car like this one.
Great Car
I bought my 96 Breeze used with 51,000 miles. It's been almost a year without any problems. When I first drove it, I hated it. Being used to an older vechile, this one seemed to have blind spots to the left and right of my vision. After adjusting to that, it was a sweet ride. I have to admit, putting bigger tires in the rear made the handle a little off. With the same size tires, the car will handle the corners and hold it's own. 21/F/VA
Pleasant Surprise
In spite of reading some bad reviews, I bought this car for my daughter because it was in great shape and only $2100. I thought that was great for a car with an auto transmission, new tires, A/C, power door locks, CD, etc. -- even with 93,000 miles. Since then, she has driven it over 20,000 miles and the only problem was it needed a new EGR Valve (about $140 with installation at NAPA). There isn't a spot of rust anywhere and the entire engine compartment looks almost new. It has been great for her going to from college since it extremely roomy and has a huge trunk, something unusual in such an economical car. Acceleration seems sluggish, unless you stomp on the gas so it kicks into lower gear.
Excellent Car!!!!!!!!!!!
I got this car for my 16th Birthday from my dad and had 52000miles at the time now i have 94000+ and it is a great car. have had minor repairs of course like timing belt at 72000 and a couple sensors but snow this thing is great couldn't be better good on gas and through all the abuse like off roading in fields and woods this damn thing won't die. it needs control arms and ball joints but its been beat on. this car is VERY tough and like i said through all the abuse it just won't die. its also a very fast car it has no problem reaching 115mph quickly. for a 2.0 4cyl this thing has plenty of pickup. if u are looking for a very reliable good on gas very comfyridethisis the car u want. AWESOME!!
Very Tough Car!!!
I got this car for my 16th Bday and i am impressed i am 18 now and still have that car. Being young i have put that car through alot of abuse and it just won't don't. I am very impressed with this car and if i wasn't getting a 1992 Pontiac Bonneville then i would deffinately keep this car. I recommend to anyone looking for a reliable car with excellent fuel mileage and excellent comfort then this car is for you. The only real major repairs i had to do was control arms and ball joints but that's because i beat the crap out of it. i was in automotive shop for 4 years and grew up around cars, so i know what im doing and i know what im saying when this car is a great car. i would buy another!!!!
Sponsored cars related to the Breeze
Related Used 1996 Plymouth Breeze info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner