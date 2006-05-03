Used 1996 Plymouth Breeze for Sale Near Me

It has a 2.0 liter 4 cylinder engine with 4 valves per cylinder. It has a 5 speed manual transmission which shifts very easily. I keep an accurate record of every gallon of gas put in, mileage driven, cost of gas, oil changes, tire rotations and any repairs on a spreadsheet. MPG for the last 7 years (1999 to 2005) averages out to 34.983. I am just under 148,000 miles and am thinking of keeping it to 200,000. It has no visible rust anywhere. Having initially paid $14,200 for it, I am very pleased with this car and regret that Plymouths are not made any more. I definitely would buy another car like this one.

