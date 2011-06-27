  1. Home
  2. Plymouth
  3. Plymouth Breeze
  4. Used 1996 Plymouth Breeze
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(19)
Appraise this car

1996 Plymouth Breeze Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
Plymouth Breeze for Sale
2000
List Price Estimate
$799 - $2,055
Used Breeze for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Plymouth finally gets a replacement for the Acclaim during the first quarter of 1996. The Breeze, a decontented version of the Dodge Stratus and Chrysler Cirrus, is poised to lead Plymouth's revival as Chrysler's value brand by offering a stylish, roomy, four-door sedan with a decent level of standard equipment for a low price.

Breeze will come standard with air conditioning, dual airbags, tilt steering, rear window defroster, remote trunk release and a folding rear seat. The short options list includes antilock brakes, power accessories, an integrated child safety seat, and a CD Player. The Breeze will meet 1997 side-impact standards.

Power comes from a 132-horsepower, 2.0-liter, four cylinder engine lifted from the smaller Neon sedan. A five-speed manual transmission is standard, and a four-speed automatic is optional. There are no other engine choices.

Breeze differs from the Stratus and Cirrus primarily in front/rear appearance and available equipment. Rather bland in appearance, an egg crate grille dominates the frontal styling of this new mid-size sedan. Prices are expected to start around $13,500 -- just above the Neon.

Plymouth needed this car to fill out the showroom a bit. We think buyers will find the Breeze to be an excellent value in a crowded sedan marketplace.

1996 Highlights

The Breeze is introduced this year as Chrysler Corporation's bargain-basement midsize sedan. Nicely equipped with air conditioning and a decent stereo, the Breeze has a surprising amount of interior room.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Plymouth Breeze.

5(37%)
4(47%)
3(11%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.2
19 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Car
Rudy,03/05/2006
It has a 2.0 liter 4 cylinder engine with 4 valves per cylinder. It has a 5 speed manual transmission which shifts very easily. I keep an accurate record of every gallon of gas put in, mileage driven, cost of gas, oil changes, tire rotations and any repairs on a spreadsheet. MPG for the last 7 years (1999 to 2005) averages out to 34.983. I am just under 148,000 miles and am thinking of keeping it to 200,000. It has no visible rust anywhere. Having initially paid $14,200 for it, I am very pleased with this car and regret that Plymouths are not made any more. I definitely would buy another car like this one.
Great Car
Tazmrazmaberry,02/28/2002
I bought my 96 Breeze used with 51,000 miles. It's been almost a year without any problems. When I first drove it, I hated it. Being used to an older vechile, this one seemed to have blind spots to the left and right of my vision. After adjusting to that, it was a sweet ride. I have to admit, putting bigger tires in the rear made the handle a little off. With the same size tires, the car will handle the corners and hold it's own. 21/F/VA
Pleasant Surprise
TomG,01/28/2006
In spite of reading some bad reviews, I bought this car for my daughter because it was in great shape and only $2100. I thought that was great for a car with an auto transmission, new tires, A/C, power door locks, CD, etc. -- even with 93,000 miles. Since then, she has driven it over 20,000 miles and the only problem was it needed a new EGR Valve (about $140 with installation at NAPA). There isn't a spot of rust anywhere and the entire engine compartment looks almost new. It has been great for her going to from college since it extremely roomy and has a huge trunk, something unusual in such an economical car. Acceleration seems sluggish, unless you stomp on the gas so it kicks into lower gear.
Excellent Car!!!!!!!!!!!
LR Diesel,03/02/2009
I got this car for my 16th Birthday from my dad and had 52000miles at the time now i have 94000+ and it is a great car. have had minor repairs of course like timing belt at 72000 and a couple sensors but snow this thing is great couldn't be better good on gas and through all the abuse like off roading in fields and woods this damn thing won't die. it needs control arms and ball joints but its been beat on. this car is VERY tough and like i said through all the abuse it just won't die. its also a very fast car it has no problem reaching 115mph quickly. for a 2.0 4cyl this thing has plenty of pickup. if u are looking for a very reliable good on gas very comfyridethisis the car u want. AWESOME!!
See all 19 reviews of the 1996 Plymouth Breeze
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
132 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1996 Plymouth Breeze features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 1996 Plymouth Breeze

Used 1996 Plymouth Breeze Overview

The Used 1996 Plymouth Breeze is offered in the following submodels: Breeze Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1996 Plymouth Breeze?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1996 Plymouth Breezes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1996 Plymouth Breeze for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1996 Plymouth Breeze.

Can't find a used 1996 Plymouth Breezes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Plymouth Breeze for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $23,743.

Find a used Plymouth for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $22,549.

Find a used certified pre-owned Plymouth Breeze for sale - 1 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $21,823.

Find a used certified pre-owned Plymouth for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $8,193.

Should I lease or buy a 1996 Plymouth Breeze?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Plymouth lease specials
Check out Plymouth Breeze lease specials

Related Used 1996 Plymouth Breeze info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles