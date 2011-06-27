  1. Home
Used 2006 Panoz Esperante Consumer Reviews

5.0
1 reviews
Panoz Rocks

dick, 11/17/2006
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

This car attracts more attention than any car I have owned. It is beautiful in styling and build quality, very functional, and very cool. It handles like a dream and has a great exhaust note. Everyone wants to know what it is and what it cost.

