Vehicle overview

Constructed in a small factory in rural Georgia, the Esperante is the realized dream of Daniel Panoz. Frustrated with the fact that exotic high-performance sports cars were the exclusive domain of European manufacturers, Daniel set out to build an all-American sports car that would not only challenge the world's top nameplates, but would do so with a more reliable, easy-to-own package than those often-temperamental Euros.

A marriage of Panoz's chassis expertise and readily available Ford V8 power, the Esperante has a sleek, Jaguar-like style. The body and impressively rigid chassis are hand-built and comprised of aluminum for light weight. Panoz has been a proponent of aluminum construction since the company opened its doors in the late 1980s. The chief benefit of aluminum is its ability to provide the stiffness of steel with less weight. Panoz uses aerospace methods to form the Esperante's body. An all-aluminum space frame serves as the car's backbone and carbon-fiber is used to join the body to the frame.

A 4.6-liter V8, gunning out 320 horsepower, sits under the long hood and drivers can choose between a manual or automatic transmission. Should a 5.1-second 0-60 time and a top speed of 155 (electronically limited) not be sufficient, there is also the GTLM model that ups the ante to 420 horsepower, thanks to a supercharger. The car's lightweight, rigid chassis and growling V8 make for a visceral feel on the road and impressive numbers at the track.

While it may not possess all the electronic wizardry found in the latest German roadsters or the outright performance of a Corvette Z06, the Esperante has something else -- a raw, unencumbered feel that gives it a personality that the competition left behind long ago in search of new customers.