Used 1995 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Regency Elite Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Ninety-Eight
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
Front hip room56.5 in.
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room54.8 in.
Rear leg room40.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.
Measurements
Length205.7 in.
Curb weight3515 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height54.8 in.
Wheel base110.7 in.
Width74.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Medium Mushroom Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
