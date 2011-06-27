Used 1995 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Consumer Reviews
Olds ahead of its time
I bought this car new 14 years ago and I have enjoyed it very much.When I was looking, my son in law suggested we check out the Oldsmobile dealer before the looking at the Lincoln's.He is very much a "car guy" and he proceeded to point out the advanced features this car offered as standard equipment ABS brakes,dual air bags,steering wheel controls for climate and stereo auto climate with driver and passenger temp controls,outside temp readout,dual front power seats both with electric lumbar support,recline feature also,over head console with dual sunglass holders,reading lights,dual lighted vanity mirrors,rear seat adjustable vents. Bottom line a great value.Very reliable and fuel efficent.
Excellent Choice
One of the best vechicles I have owned. My Regency has 178,000 miles and still consistently get 29-30 mpg. Ride and handling are superb.
MY OLDS REVIEW
This is the best car I ever owned. Its exterior dsign was outstanding. None of the present rounded off over front so it looks like all sedans today look like the are going downhill. I have had absoulutely no mechanical problems with it, and have lubed it every 3 months or 300 miles. I have used "the treatment" carnuba presoftened car wax on it ($20 a tube) since new. I t is just fun to drive period, good mileage on tne open road and plenty of "zip"
the Oldsie
I picked up my 1995 Olds Ninety Eight from an old lady a couple of years ago for $750. It was your typical grocery-getter with just a little over 100k miles on it and had spent its winters garaged. This car has been an incredible ride and for the price it can't be beat! I drive it daily now and average about 700 miles a month and the old thing still cruises down the road like a yacht. A brilliant car!
Possibly The Best Car I Ever Owned
Rides comfortably, runs very, and starts without fail every time. Very good freeway car. It's more like flying an airplane than driving a car. The big V6 engine is fairly fuel efficient on the freeways, while giving plenty of power for big hills.
Sponsored cars related to the Ninety-Eight
Related Used 1995 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2006
- Used Jeep Renegade 2016
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2004
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Audi Q5 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2016
- Used Kia K5 2012
- Used BMW 5 Series 2012
- Used BMW 3 Series 2005
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ram 3500
- 2019 GMC Sierra 1500
- 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- Genesis G90 2019
- Chevrolet Corvette 2019
- 2020 Kia K900
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 1500
- 2019 Yaris
- 2021 Ram 1500 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons