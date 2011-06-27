Used 1992 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Consumer Reviews
Unstopable Grandpa Car
This is a big boat of a car, but I love it. I used to be a Service Manager at an Oldsmobile dealership and I know how reliable these cars are. It has a fantastic engine and gets great gas mileage (routinely get 30 mpg on highway). As with any car, you will have to replace the water pump and an alternator every now and then. But otherwise, Oldsmobile Ninety-Eights are great cars.
my 2nd one
This is my second one my first one i sold to my brother in law for $500 with 295,678 miles on it 2 years ago and he still drives it i bought the one i have now with 132,244 and love it and plan on driving it a long while
Nice ride
A large car which has been very cheap to have, few repairs, good on gas and maintance cost are low (Great first ride)
My First Olds
I really like this car. It's my first Oldsmobile. My grandparents always had oldsmobiles and I have always like them. I would buy another Olds in a heartbeat.
It IS Your Father's Oldsmobile
I bought this car at 39,000 miles, have driven it for 5 yrs. Good, solid car BUT as with all GM cars from the 1980s and 1990s, the interior trim does not hold up. This is my second Olds (1986 Cutlass) and BOTH had air conditioners go out and had to have headliners replaced. Otherwise, I love the design and plan to drive this car until it doesn't go anymore (hopefully another 90,000 miles).
Sponsored cars related to the Ninety-Eight
Related Used 1992 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2012
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2010
- Used BMW X4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 2011
- Used Chrysler 300 2015
- Used Toyota Tundra 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2004
- Used Lincoln Continental 2017
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2002
- Used Ram 2500 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons