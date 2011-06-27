Used 1992 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Consumer Reviews

Unstopable Grandpa Car dsnook , 11/11/2005 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This is a big boat of a car, but I love it. I used to be a Service Manager at an Oldsmobile dealership and I know how reliable these cars are. It has a fantastic engine and gets great gas mileage (routinely get 30 mpg on highway). As with any car, you will have to replace the water pump and an alternator every now and then. But otherwise, Oldsmobile Ninety-Eights are great cars. Report Abuse

my 2nd one mike , 03/11/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is my second one my first one i sold to my brother in law for $500 with 295,678 miles on it 2 years ago and he still drives it i bought the one i have now with 132,244 and love it and plan on driving it a long while

Nice ride KeithH , 04/30/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful A large car which has been very cheap to have, few repairs, good on gas and maintance cost are low (Great first ride)

My First Olds Marshyliz , 08/15/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I really like this car. It's my first Oldsmobile. My grandparents always had oldsmobiles and I have always like them. I would buy another Olds in a heartbeat.