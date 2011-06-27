Used 1992 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Touring Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle39.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front hip room54.3 in.
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.7 in.
Rear leg room41.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
Measurements
Length205.5 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height54.8 in.
Wheel base110.7 in.
Width74.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Medium Dark Camel Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Rootbeer Metallic
  • White
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
