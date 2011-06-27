Used 1991 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Consumer Reviews
1991 Olds 98 Regency Elite
I have owned for six years, and this is my favorite of all the vehicles I've owned or driven. The ride, handling, comfort, looks and gas mileage are excellent. If you can find one that has been well taken care of, and is in good to excellent condition, buy it. This car rides as good as or better than a Cadillac.
walts olds 98,wonderful car
The best automobile i ever owned hard for me to sell this , its a great car, almost no trouible with it, good ride ,very depenable, great economy, probably best engine ever built, easy to drive ,handles well ,what more could i say about a great automobile like this, you won't be sorry you own even though its 13 years old
my 91 olds
This car has been the most comfortable car that I have ever owned and one of the best that I have driven. When my wife and two teenage boys go on vacation we have no trouble carting all of our baggage. There is also loads of room in the car for carrying my family and parents on short trips.
Nice car for big people
I'm 6'7" tall. This car fits very nicely. I've had a bunch of electrical problems in the 5 years I've had it, but nothing really extreme. The ride is nice, and it has TONS of options. The only thing I'm not too impressed with is the Leather seats in the summer... But the seat warmer sure helps during the winter.
91olds98
My whole family loves oldsmobiles. I'll tell you that I believe this is the best one we got yet. It comfortable, easy to drive, and yet even though it is a luxury car, it has the get go when you need it.
