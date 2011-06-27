Used 1991 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Consumer Reviews

1991 Olds 98 Regency Elite williamhoosierman , 07/30/2010 27 of 27 people found this review helpful I have owned for six years, and this is my favorite of all the vehicles I've owned or driven. The ride, handling, comfort, looks and gas mileage are excellent. If you can find one that has been well taken care of, and is in good to excellent condition, buy it. This car rides as good as or better than a Cadillac. Report Abuse

walts olds 98,wonderful car walter eichenberger , 04/19/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The best automobile i ever owned hard for me to sell this , its a great car, almost no trouible with it, good ride ,very depenable, great economy, probably best engine ever built, easy to drive ,handles well ,what more could i say about a great automobile like this, you won't be sorry you own even though its 13 years old Report Abuse

my 91 olds gord anderson , 01/02/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This car has been the most comfortable car that I have ever owned and one of the best that I have driven. When my wife and two teenage boys go on vacation we have no trouble carting all of our baggage. There is also loads of room in the car for carrying my family and parents on short trips. Report Abuse

Nice car for big people MrSly , 04/19/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I'm 6'7" tall. This car fits very nicely. I've had a bunch of electrical problems in the 5 years I've had it, but nothing really extreme. The ride is nice, and it has TONS of options. The only thing I'm not too impressed with is the Leather seats in the summer... But the seat warmer sure helps during the winter. Report Abuse