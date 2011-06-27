  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(83)
2000 Oldsmobile Intrigue Review

Pros & Cons

  • Cleanly styled inside and out, roomy and comfortable interior, good-sized trunk.
  • Too many noises find their way into the cabin, unproven reliability record.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A decent midsize sedan plagued by initial quality problems and misguided advertising. Worth checking out if you're in the market for a tastefully styled, crisp-handling family sedan that won't break the bank.

Vehicle overview

Since being introduced in the 1998 model year, the Intrigue has played a key role in helping Oldsmobile redefine its struggling brand identity. Aimed squarely at the imports, Intrigue features a functional sedan design inside and out that delivers a minimum of glitz and a maximum of ergonomic operation. Providing space for five adults, the Intrigue offers appreciably more interior room than its major competitors, yet without the bulky exterior size or hefty curb weight.

Built off a rigid structural backbone, Olds gave its midsize front-driver four-wheel independent suspension, disc brakes and ABS. The GX is a fully equipped base model, while moving up to the GL nets extras such as a dual-zone air conditioner, fog lamps, keyless entry and upgraded mirrors, seats and sound system. The GLS pops for top-of-the-line items such as leather, fake wood trim, CD player and the like. Need more pizzazz? The gold exterior badge package and special Sterling (as in silver) Edition model offered in mid-'99 remain available for 2000.

All Intrigues are now powered by GM's new, 24-valve 3.5-liter V6 (based on the Aurora V8) that sends a torquey 215 horsepower through a smooth-shifting four-speed electronically controlled transaxle. New this year is the optional PCS driver control system that uses sensors to measure the speed of each wheel as well as steering and yaw angles. If a panic stop, quick swerve or slick pavement forces the car into a skid, the system hydraulically adjusts the individual ABS unit(s) needed to bring the car back under control.

Driving the Intrigue feels much more like driving an import than an Olds. Speed-sensitive steering offers good feedback, and the brake pedal is easy to modulate. Seats are comfy and supportive. While the car is fairly big, it doesn't feel like it from the driver's seat, thanks to responsive handling and good visibility. Understated styling provides strong family ties to the flagship Aurora in the headlights, front fascia and rear quarters. And Intrigue's twin-cam V6 not only provides stout acceleration and good fuel economy, but it does so without the need for premium fuel, unlike many other performance-oriented V6 powerplants in this class.

Pricing is in line with the Toyota Camry LE and XLE V6, the Nissan Maxima SE and GLE, and the Mercury Sable LS. Offering style, room and power, the Oldsmobile Intrigue is one sedan priced in the mid-20s that shoppers should have on their must-drive list.

2000 Highlights

All Intrigues get restyled six-spoke 16-inch alloy wheels in either silver argent paint or chrome, and the option of adding Oldsmobile's Precision Control System (PCS). The full-function traction-control unit that's standard on the GL and GLS is now available on the GX. Retained accessory power becomes standard, and GL buyers can opt for the revised heated seats on the GLS.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Oldsmobile Intrigue.

5(52%)
4(32%)
3(7%)
2(4%)
1(5%)
4.2
83 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 83 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great car
morin1,11/02/2012
I purchased this car new and wish Olds was still around making them. Great handling and milage, looks nice and is very comfortable, love it. The only problem it had was several years ago freon leaked out...they found the leak and fixed it at a small cost. Very happy I purchased an Intrigue.
Old Used Car, ran like new, total led by tree
kjreinha,11/21/2013
GX 4dr Sedan
OK, So I found one that really was owned by an 80+yr old couple. Our just bought, 62k miles Intrigue, really shocked me with it's smooth performance, handling, acceleration and ride. I cleaned some carbon off the BTRFLY valve in the throttle body because the pedal was a little sticky and dropped in a new PCV valve ($3) and this car runs again like it is brand new. Dealer had all the records and showed only typical maintenance, OTW all original. I am not partial to any brand, and this was used, but I have been very impressed with a 14+yr old car running this well and looking this good. My highschool kids feel pretty lucky to have such a nice car to drive.
Oldsmobile Intrigue GLS
gudnason100,05/06/2012
I bought my Intrigue in 2003 off lease with 60000Km (36000 mi) it now has 306,000 km and still running great. Everything still works power windows, sun roof, heated seats, power seat and leather seats still good. Rebuilt transmission last year which only cost me $2200, fuel sensor problem is caused by additive in certain gas. Use Shell and you will never have an issue. Replaced flywheel about 5 years ago with a used one. Lots of available used parts from wrecking yards which keep the cost of repair down because GM does not product a lot of parts for the Olds anymore. Northstar engine is still very strong, no rust although I do undercoat it annually.
Probably the best car I have owned
tangerinepug,07/15/2012
I am the third owner of this car. I bought it from my father, four years ago, prior to that it was a rental car. In the past four years, only one time have I put the key in the ignition and turned it, did the car not start! Just for that reason, the starter went out. I might add that this girl has 197,000 miles on it. My brother, a local mechanic, says I can easily get 250,000 out of her. She has always burned a little oil, and I am not as diligent on the changes as I should be. I have replaced a few minor parts, which is not a big surprise with the higher mileage.
See all 83 reviews of the 2000 Oldsmobile Intrigue
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2000 Oldsmobile Intrigue features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger1 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2000 Oldsmobile Intrigue

Used 2000 Oldsmobile Intrigue Overview

The Used 2000 Oldsmobile Intrigue is offered in the following submodels: Intrigue Sedan. Available styles include GL 4dr Sedan, GLS 4dr Sedan, and GX 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Oldsmobile Intrigue?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Oldsmobile Intrigues are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Oldsmobile Intrigue for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Oldsmobile Intrigue.

