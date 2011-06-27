Used 2000 Oldsmobile Intrigue GX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)289.0/442.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5600 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room55.6 in.
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room54.8 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.0 in.
Measurements
Length195.9 in.
Curb weight3455 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.4 cu.ft.
Height56.6 in.
Wheel base109.0 in.
Width73.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Blue
  • Ruby Metallic
  • Bronzemist
  • Forest
  • Black Onyx
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Sandstone
  • Arctic White
Interior Colors
  • Mocha
  • Neutral
  • Dark Gray
