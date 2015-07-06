Used 2002 Oldsmobile Intrigue for Sale Near Me

First off, I would like to say this car is just amazing! I have owned the 3.8 and the 3.5 motors and I would have to say, I like the 3.5 a lot more. The 3.5 gives a very quick acceleration and just amazing fuel economy! I normally get around 400-440 miles to one tank of gas! Moving on to the interior, it is a very beautiful designed interior! As most Intrigues go, my dash above my center air vents started to raise at 120,000 miles but thats no big deal. The car has never had any mechanical problems in it's 180k mile life. The only problem I have had is wheel hubs. Wheel hubs are another common thing with the Intrigue, 300 dollars later, all four hubs were replaced..

Read more