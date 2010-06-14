Used 2001 Oldsmobile Intrigue for Sale Near Me

I bought this car with 125k miles, now at 140k. Overall it is comfortable, handles well for a car its size and has good power. The interior materials have held up well (especially the cloth and carpet) and the paint still looks great. When I first got the car,I upgraded the wheels and put on new tires. So far, they have hardly worn at all. I had a stalling problem in the first couple of months that turned out to be the Crankshaft Position Sensor. Right now the "abs" and "trac off" lights are on b/c I broke a brittle wire while trying to secure a speed sensor. I will be putting in new pads and rotors soon, as the brakes have begun to pulsate, but this is just regular maintenance.

