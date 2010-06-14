Used 2001 Oldsmobile Intrigue for Sale Near Me
4 listings
- 137,352 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,680
- 78,653 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,990
- 71,311 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,000
- 156,088 miles
$2,995
Consumer Reviews for the Oldsmobile Intrigue
Overall Consumer Rating4.657 Reviews
Chris,06/14/2010
I bought this car with 125k miles, now at 140k. Overall it is comfortable, handles well for a car its size and has good power. The interior materials have held up well (especially the cloth and carpet) and the paint still looks great. When I first got the car,I upgraded the wheels and put on new tires. So far, they have hardly worn at all. I had a stalling problem in the first couple of months that turned out to be the Crankshaft Position Sensor. Right now the "abs" and "trac off" lights are on b/c I broke a brittle wire while trying to secure a speed sensor. I will be putting in new pads and rotors soon, as the brakes have begun to pulsate, but this is just regular maintenance.
