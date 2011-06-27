  1. Home
2001 Oldsmobile Intrigue Review

Pros & Cons

  • Cleanly styled inside and out, available stability control, good-sized trunk.
  • Poorly constructed and creaky, rear seat room tight for adults, unproven reliability record.
Oldsmobile Intrigue for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Oldsmobile's Intrigue was one of GM's most promising products when it was released in 1998, but quality stumbling blocks and a muddled brand identity helped to quash sales hopes. This is a decent midsize sedan, and as this once proud marque's days fade into twilight, good deals on Intrigues ought to be readily available.

Vehicle overview

Since being introduced in the 1998 model year, the Intrigue has played a key role in helping Oldsmobile redefine its struggling brand identity. Aimed squarely at the imports, Intrigue features a functional sedan design inside and out that delivers a minimum of glitz and a maximum of ergonomic operation. Providing tight space for five adults, the Intrigue offers acceptable interior room without abulky exterior size or hefty curb weight.

Built off a rigid structural backbone, Olds gave its midsize front-driver four-wheel independent suspension, disc brakes and ABS. The GX is a fully equipped base model, while moving up to the GL nets extras such as a dual-zone air conditioner, fog lamps, keyless entry and upgraded mirrors, seats and sound system. The GLS pops for top-of-the-line items such as a now standard OnStar vehicle assistance system, leather, fake wood trim, and a CD player. Need more pizzazz? The gold exterior badge package and special Sterling (as in silver) Edition model offered in 2000 remain available for 2001. All models receive a standard air filtration system for 2001.

All Intrigues are now powered by GM's 24-valve 3.5-liter V6 (based on the Aurora V8) that sends a torquey 215 horsepower through a four-speed electronically controlled transaxle. Last year the Intrigue debuted the PCS driver control system that uses sensors to measure the speed of each wheel as well as steering and yaw angles. If a panic stop, quick swerve or slick pavement forces the car into a skid, the system hydraulically adjusts the individual ABS unit(s) needed to bring the car back under control.

Driving the Intrigue feels more like driving an import thana typical Oldsmobile. Speed-sensitive steering offers good feedback, and the brake pedal is easy to modulate. Seats are comfy and supportive. While the car is fairly big, it doesn't feel like it from the driver's seat, thanks to responsive handling and good visibility. Hoever, the speed-sensitive steering can be rather schizophrenic when its ratio and weighting change in mid corner. Understated styling provides strong family ties to the flagship Aurora in the headlights, front fascia and rear quarters. And Intrigue's twin-cam V6 not only provides stout acceleration and good fuel economy, but it does so without the need for premium fuel, unlike many other performance-oriented V6 powerplants in this class.

Pricing is in line with the Toyota Camry LE and XLE V6, the Nissan Maxima SE and GLE, and the Mercury Sable LS. Offering style, room and power, the Oldsmobile Intrigue is one sedan priced in the mid-20s that shoppers should at least test drive when searching for their next family sedan.

2001 Highlights

The Intrigue receives only minor changes for 2001, including two new exterior colors and a standard air filtration system. The OnStar driver assistance system is now standard on GLS models while Precision Control System equipped models receive exterior "PCS" badging.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Oldsmobile Intrigue.

5(66%)
4(28%)
3(1%)
2(1%)
1(4%)
4.6
57 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A Comfortable Reliable Sedan
Chris,06/14/2010
I bought this car with 125k miles, now at 140k. Overall it is comfortable, handles well for a car its size and has good power. The interior materials have held up well (especially the cloth and carpet) and the paint still looks great. When I first got the car,I upgraded the wheels and put on new tires. So far, they have hardly worn at all. I had a stalling problem in the first couple of months that turned out to be the Crankshaft Position Sensor. Right now the "abs" and "trac off" lights are on b/c I broke a brittle wire while trying to secure a speed sensor. I will be putting in new pads and rotors soon, as the brakes have begun to pulsate, but this is just regular maintenance.
Troubled Car
Unknown,04/22/2010
I love my dont get me wrong.I've had it just over a year now and it's just now giving me problems.After looking up everything about the car,everyone seems to have the same issue.The car just wont start.I have no clue why and no one else seems to know either.If that issue was resolved it would be great.So if anyone knows please post it.Other than that I love the speed of the car,great get-up.
2001 Olds Intrigue GLS.. Weathered with age
magdalenaw,04/15/2013
With all the features I got for a decent price from the previous owner, I would say that value-wise, this car is great, but it's definitely starting to lose its steam. It's only got 144K miles on it, but it acts like it's got many more, even though it's got the original hardy engine that performs well. Maybe it's just because it's over ten years old and I never saw it in its heydey, or maybe I picked the wrong one, but I just can't seem to fall in love with this car. It is decent for the most part.
Great Care
Good car,09/28/2009
I bought this car with 160,000 miles on it. Not bad. After replacing brakes, tires and struts, and of course keeping up with oil, it runs great. I get 33 mpg highway. It goes when I want it to go, and sure, sometimes the blinkers quit working, but oh well. This car rocks it up the mountain with power, and it rocks it in the snow better than 4x4. My car just hit 202,000, and it's running just as good if not better than when I bought it.
See all 57 reviews of the 2001 Oldsmobile Intrigue
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2001 Oldsmobile Intrigue features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger1 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
Used 2001 Oldsmobile Intrigue Overview

The Used 2001 Oldsmobile Intrigue is offered in the following submodels: Intrigue Sedan. Available styles include GX 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), GL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), and GLS 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Oldsmobile Intrigue?

