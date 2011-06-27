  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(91)
1999 Oldsmobile Intrigue Review

Pros & Cons

  • Fun to drive, nicely styled inside and out, comfortable seats.
  • Too many noises find their way into the cabin, some interior components lack quality feel.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

A few years ago, Oldsmobile appeared to be gasping its final breaths. Product was not moving, designs were aging rapidly and within the new brand management culture at General Motors, Oldsmobile was hard to define because of models whose missions overlapped with cars from Chevrolet, Buick and Cadillac.

The first step Oldsmobile took to return to viability was to introduce the Aurora. Sleekly styled, solidly engineered and packed full of Northstar V8 powertrain, the Aurora showcased the direction in which Oldsmobile was moving. It was clear that wire wheels and whitewalls were on the way out, to be replaced with attractive, contemporary cars and trucks that would appeal to import-intenders.

Next out of the chute was the Bravada, a mildly reworked Blazer/Jimmy with an impressive all-wheel-drive powertrain. The Silhouette and Cutlass came next, sporting modern style and driver-friendly handling characteristics. The Intrigue, and most recently, the Alero, are the latest in a line of new Oldsmobile models that have attempted to redefine a struggling brand.

The Intrigue features a strong body structure to reduce squeaks and rattles. The interior is functionally designed to deliver a minimum of glitz and a maximum of ergonomic operation. Providing space for five adults, the Intrigue offers appreciably more interior room than major competitors, yet without the bulky exterior size or hefty curb weight. New this year is a thicker, leather wrapped steering wheel (standard on GL and GLS, available on GX), a grid style radio antenna, one extra color (Bronze Mist) and new badging, including the addition of new Oldsmobile script for the decklid.

The GX becomes a fully equipped '99 base model, which now can be optioned with an Autobahn package (including H-speed rated tires and heavy duty brake components) that has already proved popular with GL and GLS buyers. Moving up to the GL nets extras such as a dual-zone air conditioner, fog lamps, keyless entry and upgraded mirrors, seats and sound system. The GLS pops for top-of-the line items such as leather, fake wood trim, CD player and the like.

Driving the Intrigue, you'd swear you were in an import. Speed-sensitive steering provides good feedback, while the brake pedal has lost most of that dreaded GM numbness. Seats are comfortable and supportive. The transmission shifts almost imperceptibly. While the car is big, it doesn't feel like it from the driver's seat, thanks to responsive handling and good visibility. Exterior styling is muscular yet understated, providing a strong family tie to the Aurora in the headlights, front fascia and rear quarters. And if the new 3.5-liter V6 is half as smooth as its Aurora-based V8 brother, the Intrigue fun-to-drive quotient can only get better (and it won't need premium fuel to do itunlike many other performance-oriented V6 powerplants in this class).

Pricing is in line with the Toyota Camry LE and XLE V6, the Nissan Maxima SE and GLE, and the Mercury Sable LS. Offering style, room and even smoother power, the Oldsmobile Intrigue is one sedan priced in the mid-20s that shoppers ought to have on their must-drive list.

1999 Highlights

Last year, Oldsmobile dumped the stodgy Cutlass Supreme for the Intrigue; a suave, sophisticated sporty sedan designed to take on the best of the imports. For '99 Olds is dumping the 3800 Series II V6 that powers the Intrigue for an all-new, 24-valve 3.5-liter twin-cam V6. Until production of the 3.5-liter (a design based on the Aurora V8) can be ramped up to meet the Intrigue build schedule, the new 215-horsepower engine will come standard only in the new top-line GLS model, and optional in the base GX and mid-line GL series. Full function traction control is now available in models equipped with the new power plant. Minor feature revisions, one new color and new badging rounds out the changes this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Oldsmobile Intrigue.

5(51%)
4(34%)
3(14%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.3
91 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Olds intrigue is Fun to drive, comfortable.
drdoug99,02/14/2013
I just bought the car used off a random guy off Craigslist for 1,000 bucks a couple months ago. It has issues of course, most minor, some major for a 14 year old car. Just put another 1,000 into it having the rear strut assemblies replaced, new exhaust system, tie rod, alignment, etc. This is all the major work that needed done. The rest is piddly stuff that any old car would need. So for 2,000 bucks I have a car that drives like a 10,000 car. It's got the 3.5L, with 160,000 miles on it. The engine and transmission shift smooth and quiet. The motor has plenty of passing power. Very impressed with the car overall.
No regrets
biglakemi68,01/22/2009
I have owned three Cutlasses ('68, '71 and '80), an Alero, an Aurora and a LSS 88 and this has been my favorite Olds. Right now I have 175K on the original motor and tranny and can still pull 100+ mph speeds on closed track. Reliability has been excellent. Repairs have all been within reasonable parameters for a car of its age and mileage. She's starting to show her age cosmetically, but still rides like a dream and runs like a rocket. Love the control placement, cabin ergonomics and handling.
Discontinued & Even A Better Deal !!!
Kevin B.,04/26/2016
GL 4dr Sedan
Yeah, the Olds line was terminated, but under the skin, it is 99% the same as the GM W-Platform line-up, which included the GrandPrix (Pontiac was also terminated) & Buick Century. Buick is going no where, it is here to stay, and much of the mechanicals are also shared with Chevy cars. I bought it cheap, $3,600, 8-9 years ago, knowing it sat (only had 36K miles on it) and needed new rotors, pads and some front end parts. These all use the Buick/GM 3.8 L L36 OHV V6 & 4T65-E 4-speed AOD, which are about bulletproof! In fact, the Buick 3.8 L, or 3800 Series II, is the lowest warranty claim engine GM ever sold. Virtually without modification, that block can be turbo-charged, for a reliable 500+hp. Mine is a basic model, but it is very comfortable, spacious - GOOD transportation. There aren't a LOT of them out there, and many people have asked me what it was. Personally, I think the styling of my Intrigue body is elegant, well proportioned and muscular, with bulging fenders. It was the only W-body car to get the 12" performance brakes. With good tires (Bridgestone & my FIRST General's, Altimax HP, which are surprisingly good - Thank you TireRack!), the car surprises people with it's very decent handling that would make grandma puke. Parts? Mechanical parts will NEVER be a problem, because they are GM parts bin parts, AND, I've gotten any parts I've needed, including grey interior trim parts, window switches, etc., on Ebay, and they were cheap. Just replaced the CPM, which I bought online, delivered for under $20! I usually get rid of cars every 8 years or so, but I'm thinking about switching from the 11" brakes to the 12" brakes, the parts look pretty cheap. I think the dual bar front tower brace (originally for the GrandPrix) will fit and look inexpensive, si I'm thinking about putting in that front tower brace. My wheels need refinishing (ruined at PepBoys when some numb-nuts sprayed brake cleaner on the clearcoat finish), and keeping it. Took out the sound attenuator from the air-box, I'm going to get a K&N filter, and eventually, I'm going to have a larger diameter exhaust bent up and a more free flowing muffler installed. The 4T65-E AOD is ar reliable as you can find too, so, this has been and should continue to be a CHEAP, RELIABLE, GOOD LOOKING, DECENT HANDLING car, and the intake and exhaust mods are not expensive, and should boost pep and mileage. It's no M%, like a friend of mine bought, but he spends $1-2K EVERY time he takes it to his dealer. I can fix most things in my driveway. Told I need new brakes, probably $400+ for all 4 wheels, but I bought a kit with good rotors and ceramic composite pads, AND a tool to compress the caliper pads easier, delivered for just under $250. I know I can swap them in just under 2 hours. Like I said, GOOD & CHEAP transportation that does not look like 98% of the cars out there!
Best Ever
Bill215,06/08/2010
Bought this former rental with 29,000 on it and have never regretted a minute of ownership. Repairs have been replacement of turn signal bulbs and driver's side window motor (80,000 mi.) It is a pleasure to drive on highways or twisty back roads. The 3.8 engine is smooth and has never given any trouble. It's only 195 hp, but always feels stronger. When it had 80,000 mi. on it, I took it to LA and back (1100+ mi.) and it averaged 31.5 mpg. at Interstate speeds. Did another 1100 mi. jaunt to AZ five months ago and did almost as well on gas. I've owned them all, foreign and domestic, and this is the best. GM was nuts to stop production.
See all 91 reviews of the 1999 Oldsmobile Intrigue
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
195 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
195 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1999 Oldsmobile Intrigue features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger1 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 1999 Oldsmobile Intrigue

Used 1999 Oldsmobile Intrigue Overview

The Used 1999 Oldsmobile Intrigue is offered in the following submodels: Intrigue Sedan. Available styles include GLS 4dr Sedan, GX 4dr Sedan, and GL 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Oldsmobile Intrigue?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1999 Oldsmobile Intrigues are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 Oldsmobile Intrigue for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1999 Oldsmobile Intrigue.

Can't find a used 1999 Oldsmobile Intrigues you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Oldsmobile Intrigue for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $15,084.

Find a used Oldsmobile for sale - 4 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $19,251.

Find a used certified pre-owned Oldsmobile Intrigue for sale - 1 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $20,042.

Find a used certified pre-owned Oldsmobile for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $9,183.

