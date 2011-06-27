1999 Oldsmobile Intrigue Review
Pros & Cons
- Fun to drive, nicely styled inside and out, comfortable seats.
- Too many noises find their way into the cabin, some interior components lack quality feel.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
A few years ago, Oldsmobile appeared to be gasping its final breaths. Product was not moving, designs were aging rapidly and within the new brand management culture at General Motors, Oldsmobile was hard to define because of models whose missions overlapped with cars from Chevrolet, Buick and Cadillac.
The first step Oldsmobile took to return to viability was to introduce the Aurora. Sleekly styled, solidly engineered and packed full of Northstar V8 powertrain, the Aurora showcased the direction in which Oldsmobile was moving. It was clear that wire wheels and whitewalls were on the way out, to be replaced with attractive, contemporary cars and trucks that would appeal to import-intenders.
Next out of the chute was the Bravada, a mildly reworked Blazer/Jimmy with an impressive all-wheel-drive powertrain. The Silhouette and Cutlass came next, sporting modern style and driver-friendly handling characteristics. The Intrigue, and most recently, the Alero, are the latest in a line of new Oldsmobile models that have attempted to redefine a struggling brand.
The Intrigue features a strong body structure to reduce squeaks and rattles. The interior is functionally designed to deliver a minimum of glitz and a maximum of ergonomic operation. Providing space for five adults, the Intrigue offers appreciably more interior room than major competitors, yet without the bulky exterior size or hefty curb weight. New this year is a thicker, leather wrapped steering wheel (standard on GL and GLS, available on GX), a grid style radio antenna, one extra color (Bronze Mist) and new badging, including the addition of new Oldsmobile script for the decklid.
The GX becomes a fully equipped '99 base model, which now can be optioned with an Autobahn package (including H-speed rated tires and heavy duty brake components) that has already proved popular with GL and GLS buyers. Moving up to the GL nets extras such as a dual-zone air conditioner, fog lamps, keyless entry and upgraded mirrors, seats and sound system. The GLS pops for top-of-the line items such as leather, fake wood trim, CD player and the like.
Driving the Intrigue, you'd swear you were in an import. Speed-sensitive steering provides good feedback, while the brake pedal has lost most of that dreaded GM numbness. Seats are comfortable and supportive. The transmission shifts almost imperceptibly. While the car is big, it doesn't feel like it from the driver's seat, thanks to responsive handling and good visibility. Exterior styling is muscular yet understated, providing a strong family tie to the Aurora in the headlights, front fascia and rear quarters. And if the new 3.5-liter V6 is half as smooth as its Aurora-based V8 brother, the Intrigue fun-to-drive quotient can only get better (and it won't need premium fuel to do itunlike many other performance-oriented V6 powerplants in this class).
Pricing is in line with the Toyota Camry LE and XLE V6, the Nissan Maxima SE and GLE, and the Mercury Sable LS. Offering style, room and even smoother power, the Oldsmobile Intrigue is one sedan priced in the mid-20s that shoppers ought to have on their must-drive list.
1999 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1999 Oldsmobile Intrigue.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Intrigue
Related Used 1999 Oldsmobile Intrigue info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019