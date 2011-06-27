Used 1998 Oldsmobile Intrigue Consumer Reviews

Beastmobile Reedy , 09/01/2015 4dr Sedan 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I got this car my senior year of high school at 94k miles and after beating the complete dog mess out of it for 3 years and about 30k miles later, this car still runs like a champion! Never lost to a Honda, plowed through the snow like a subie, please believe I had tons of fun in this car being able to turn the traction control off at a touch of a button. I finally blew the tranny back in November after making travels across the state of Wa and decided it was time for something different, but I would recommend this car to anyone. Can't go wrong with a Gm 3.8l v6, right ? Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Been A Good Car hogan01 , 09/27/2011 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this car in 2006 and I have no complaints. It is starting to fall apart but I expected this to happen soon with over 241,000 miles on it. It has always been reliable Abd I have no complaints

Trans failed at 11,000 froondoon , 01/07/2012 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The transmission failed at 11,000 miles. I bought a new GM replacement which they will guarantee for 100,000 miles or 3 hears. It wasn't under warranty because it was in a garage for 10 years, so it cost me over $4000. The AC motor leaks and the dealer couldn't find the tool to replace it. But it drives well and smoothly and handles very well for a GM car.

I love my Intrigue! ashley17 , 12/20/2011 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I received my Intrigue December of 2011 for a X-mas present. So far it has made it 138,410 miles, so all of you who think that high mileage is bad, its not it just depends on who is taking care of it. No problems except having to restore front lenses, and covering up a few dings. This car is fun and smooth, almost ;like riding on a cloud. So for all who are looking for a good starter car I reccomend this beautiful car.