  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Intrigue
  4. Used 1998 Oldsmobile Intrigue
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1998 Oldsmobile Intrigue Consumer Reviews

More about the 1998 Intrigue
5(61%)4(33%)3(5%)2(1%)1(0%)
4.5
84 reviews
Write a review
See all Intrigues for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,144 - $2,790
Used Intrigue for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...17

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Beastmobile

Reedy, 09/01/2015
4dr Sedan
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I got this car my senior year of high school at 94k miles and after beating the complete dog mess out of it for 3 years and about 30k miles later, this car still runs like a champion! Never lost to a Honda, plowed through the snow like a subie, please believe I had tons of fun in this car being able to turn the traction control off at a touch of a button. I finally blew the tranny back in November after making travels across the state of Wa and decided it was time for something different, but I would recommend this car to anyone. Can't go wrong with a Gm 3.8l v6, right ?

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Been A Good Car

hogan01, 09/27/2011
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought this car in 2006 and I have no complaints. It is starting to fall apart but I expected this to happen soon with over 241,000 miles on it. It has always been reliable Abd I have no complaints

Report Abuse

Trans failed at 11,000

froondoon, 01/07/2012
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

The transmission failed at 11,000 miles. I bought a new GM replacement which they will guarantee for 100,000 miles or 3 hears. It wasn't under warranty because it was in a garage for 10 years, so it cost me over $4000. The AC motor leaks and the dealer couldn't find the tool to replace it. But it drives well and smoothly and handles very well for a GM car.

Report Abuse

I love my Intrigue!

ashley17, 12/20/2011
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I received my Intrigue December of 2011 for a X-mas present. So far it has made it 138,410 miles, so all of you who think that high mileage is bad, its not it just depends on who is taking care of it. No problems except having to restore front lenses, and covering up a few dings. This car is fun and smooth, almost ;like riding on a cloud. So for all who are looking for a good starter car I reccomend this beautiful car.

Report Abuse

It's a Great Old Man Car

CanonGuy, 03/08/2007
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I purchased this car with 155,000 miles on it. It is a rather large car, but it gets excellent gas mileage. I averaged low 20s in the city and high 20s on the highway. I mainly used it for winter, cause its fwd and with snow tires I managed to go everywhere. I replaced the rotors at 164,000 miles. It needed new belt a little while after that at 189,000 miles. The intake manifold went and it cost $1,500 for new engine, but considering the miles, I sold it to my mechanic. I see that he's been driving it around, so it must be doing good.

Report Abuse
12345...17
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Intrigues for sale

Related Used 1998 Oldsmobile Intrigue info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles