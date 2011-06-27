  1. Home
Used 1997 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Sedan Consumer Reviews

5(38%)4(48%)3(14%)2(0%)1(0%)

4.2
4.2
21 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

One of the best cars I've ever driven

stryker91, 12/09/2013
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I absolutely LOVE my Cutlass. It's only left me stranded once, and that was my fault (did a repair, forgot to put a part back on properly). It's an absolute blast to drive.

1997 cutlass supreme sl

Chris schew, 02/11/2016
SL 4dr Sedan
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Awesome car. Runs great. Very low maintenance car. Awesome ride and very comfy.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Supreme is the word

Robo, 05/27/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I think that the Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme is one of the most beautiful cars that GM has made in years. It's so smooth and sporty at the same time. When I saw the redesign in 1992, I was in love and wanted one, They are great. I have had the best luck. I will admit that the brakes ( the 4 wheel disc brakes) Are a bit finicky in the way that they tend to wear and then wear some more and then cost big bucks if you don't get there right on time. But that is the only slightly bad thing I can say. It's been awesome!

Great Car

Rob_car, 06/03/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Car has been great. Extremely reliable and great comfort and convenience. GM should never eliminate the Oldsmobile line. They are the best cars GM makes.

1997 olds cutlass

mhen, 04/16/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I love this car. It is my second car other than my 1980 Malibu. I bought my olds with 134,000 miles on it and I have had it for 2 years now and every thing except the alternator is the original part I've checked. Now it has 234,562 miles on it and it still runs strong I put a few performance parts on it and I've took it out at the local drag strip and it ran a low 14. But besides all of that it is a really good car it has been to North Carolina 3 times since I've had it and there has been no probs. All you gata do is change the oil every 3000 miles or do what I do I change the oil every month spark plugs every 3 months. Well that is my review.

