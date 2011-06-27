Used 1997 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Sedan Consumer Reviews
One of the best cars I've ever driven
I absolutely LOVE my Cutlass. It's only left me stranded once, and that was my fault (did a repair, forgot to put a part back on properly). It's an absolute blast to drive.
1997 cutlass supreme sl
Awesome car. Runs great. Very low maintenance car. Awesome ride and very comfy.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Supreme is the word
I think that the Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme is one of the most beautiful cars that GM has made in years. It's so smooth and sporty at the same time. When I saw the redesign in 1992, I was in love and wanted one, They are great. I have had the best luck. I will admit that the brakes ( the 4 wheel disc brakes) Are a bit finicky in the way that they tend to wear and then wear some more and then cost big bucks if you don't get there right on time. But that is the only slightly bad thing I can say. It's been awesome!
Great Car
Car has been great. Extremely reliable and great comfort and convenience. GM should never eliminate the Oldsmobile line. They are the best cars GM makes.
1997 olds cutlass
I love this car. It is my second car other than my 1980 Malibu. I bought my olds with 134,000 miles on it and I have had it for 2 years now and every thing except the alternator is the original part I've checked. Now it has 234,562 miles on it and it still runs strong I put a few performance parts on it and I've took it out at the local drag strip and it ran a low 14. But besides all of that it is a really good car it has been to North Carolina 3 times since I've had it and there has been no probs. All you gata do is change the oil every 3000 miles or do what I do I change the oil every month spark plugs every 3 months. Well that is my review.
Sponsored cars related to the Cutlass Supreme
Related Used 1997 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner