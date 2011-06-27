Used 1997 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Sedan Consumer Reviews

One of the best cars I've ever driven stryker91 , 12/09/2013 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I absolutely LOVE my Cutlass. It's only left me stranded once, and that was my fault (did a repair, forgot to put a part back on properly). It's an absolute blast to drive. Report Abuse

1997 cutlass supreme sl Chris schew , 02/11/2016 SL 4dr Sedan 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Awesome car. Runs great. Very low maintenance car. Awesome ride and very comfy. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Supreme is the word Robo , 05/27/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I think that the Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme is one of the most beautiful cars that GM has made in years. It's so smooth and sporty at the same time. When I saw the redesign in 1992, I was in love and wanted one, They are great. I have had the best luck. I will admit that the brakes ( the 4 wheel disc brakes) Are a bit finicky in the way that they tend to wear and then wear some more and then cost big bucks if you don't get there right on time. But that is the only slightly bad thing I can say. It's been awesome! Report Abuse

Great Car Rob_car , 06/03/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Car has been great. Extremely reliable and great comfort and convenience. GM should never eliminate the Oldsmobile line. They are the best cars GM makes. Report Abuse