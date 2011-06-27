Used 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Convertible Consumer Reviews

What an E-Bay buy. KBViper , 08/08/2004 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought a 1994 convertible on E-Bay for $4850 US. I always wanted one of these cars and got the color I wanted - Teal. The car had spend all of its life in the south and is in near new condition with only 64,000 miles. It turns lots of heads up here in Canada - most people have never seen one before. I've put over 3,000 miles in the car and have had no problems - not a drop of oil burned Lots of performance, and great looks, I recommend this car - get one from the southern US. Report Abuse

500 miles plus daily runner , 12/20/2009 3 of 4 people found this review helpful My Car with @200,450 miles on still runs strong. 500 hundred miles a week I drive commuting to work, and still feel satisfied on the way it handles, and performs. Report Abuse

Looks good on the outside but watch out. excell15 , 11/26/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car looks great and is great when it is running but it breaks down a lot. The V6 3.4L DOHC has a great sound and is very powerful. The day I brought it home the A/C compressor pully froze up ruining the starter, breaking the accessory belt and another pully. Then I needed rear shocks that cost more than $400, then my front tire broke off when was driving, had to get a tow and new axal, then some new tie rods, and did I mention that the electrical system sucks. There is a drain on my battery somewhere that kills the battery overnight, so I have to unplug the battery terminal if I want it to start. Report Abuse

Superb Car All Around Chuck , 04/13/2008 2 of 6 people found this review helpful After owning one of these cars for numerous years, I sold it with total regret. Mine had put three teenagers through driving and their first car and was still running strong after! This is by far the best looking model of Cutlass and certainly the most reliable of Oldsmobile! Do yourself a favor and buy one....very little will have to be done to these cars mechanically. Report Abuse