Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme International Features & Specs

1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme International Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)247.5/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque215 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room51.9 in.
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Length192.3 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height53.3 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width71.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • White
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Slate Gray
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Light Auburn Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
  • Camel Beige
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Light Beechwood Metallic
  • Dark Auburn Metallic
