Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Consumer Reviews
I figured the stalling problem out!
I finally figured the stalling problem out after mechanics told me they did not find anything wrong with the car at all. Its a piece of the vacuum lines that usually messes up over sometime. It only took me day to find it. Its a cheap part $2.03 no more problems for now. GM mechanics need to go back to school. I just started working on my cars just year ago. If anyone has this car and has problems email me.
Original Owner, Want to Sell
This has been an excellant car and fun to drive. Too bad they don't make them any more. We would like to sell the car, which is in show room condition with original paper work, to a person who would value it.
1991 oldsmobile cutlass supreme sl
I just bought car just recently it drove good for the first two weeks and stalls out. Then also gets a rough idle every once in a while. I wonder if anyone else is having problems with it stalling out and figured it out. I have 3.1 v6 and it suppose to get good gas mileage and its horrible. I took it to repair shop to get the idling and stalling problem fixed and they could find anything wrong with. Other then the stalling out like out of the blue it runs really good.
Miss my Olds
We purchased Ol' Bessie for my 16th birthday. She was my first car and as such, she was perfect. I loved the way the car handled, and it rode like a dream. The 3.1 liter engine was modest which helped eek out approx. 30 mpg for me (i drove mostly on 4 lane highways) but was still powerful enough to win me a few dollars here and there. Looking back, I feel horrible that I didn't maintain her like i should have. If I kept up with oil changes and regular shop visits I would still be driving her today. Ol' bessie will always have a special place in my heart, as most first cars do...
not needed
too much annoying troubles
