Used 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Consumer Reviews

Keeps on Chuggin' jbear , 02/05/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I love my Oldsmobile. It is fast and powerful, even after at least 12 years in service. I've had it for 2.5 yrs now, and only now, after 150K miles is it starting to show any signs of finally starting to give up. Everything inside still works great, esp. the AC, and I've only had the battery die on me a few times (my own fault) and a leak in the power steering fluid...altho the digital dashboard odometer, speedometer, and gas gauge go out once in a while and take a few minutes to come back on. Besides that, no major complaints.

Master Blaster red.M.aciej , 12/08/2005 0 of 1 people found this review helpful Although I have a stripped version with manual windows (couldn't believe this...) I still rate this as the best car I have ever driven (and I have driven many "great" cars). The performance and mileage are amazing. I love the ease with which it's driven and the lack of mayor problems (everything dies sometimes...the question is why, where and how...). I can drive 1,000 miles and I feel like I am standing up from the coach after watching TV! Driving is painless! If I've had all the powered things inside I would never give it up. I reccomend it to everyone - this car rocks! Even mothers-with-child can't help and look on the street!

Awesome Olds MichaelAnway , 05/15/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I've had the car for three years and I love it. I have never been stranded and it has 150,000 miles right now and burns only a minamal amount of oil. About a qt. in 3,000 miles. The car runs great.

awesome!!!!!!!!! brett favre fan4 , 07/22/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car was awesome to me. It was my first car and best car i have ever had. i had the car for 10 years and during that time ive never gotten stuck somewhere, never had to get new battery, never had to get major repairs, nothing. it truly was the best car ever for me!