1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Driver airbag and ABS standard for all models. Four-cylinder engine back in base models, producing 120 horsepower. A 3.1-liter V6 replaces last year's 3.3-liter V6. Variable-assist steering is a new option on sedans. SL replaced by Special Edition models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera.

5(24%)
4(44%)
3(16%)
2(16%)
1(0%)
3.8
25 reviews
See all 25 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

At least it has character.
Deebz,08/30/2002
I got this car from my older sister when she bought a new car. Positive features include good low end torque which makes for surprising acceleration from a stop. Not as good at high speeds however. Lots of trunk room and front seat legroom. Good AC and heating. Negatives include engine head repairs and bad brakes at 120K, malfunctioning locks and a fried window motor, leaky wheel cylinders, and a battery that you can't replace without reprogramming the computer (?!). Also handling is poor and it corners like a vehicle twice its size.
Cutlass
Margaret,04/23/2002
It has been a wonderful car. It was stolen once but reupholstered completely. There has never been any major repairs.
Cutlass' are GREAT!!!
ford guy,01/20/2004
I live in central NY. This is a GREAT car for any one, Its quick with a V6 3100 engine, goes thrugh snow great with snow tires, and will start when its -20F degrees(It starts slow at -20 but it starts) it has some minor rocker nois from the valve train and thats it. Soon after i purchased the car the EGR valve went but it was under warenty. it has minor rust in usual spots, nothing major. The man that owned the car befor me was about 80 years old and i am 18 and i love the car as much as he did!
great ride
jcks2009,05/15/2009
i bought this car for $500 with 189,000 miles on it. the wheel bearing was bad and it needed a tune up. normal wear and tear. the 3.1 v6 is impressive for the miles it has on it. i ran it with 1 quart of oil with that had some gas in it and it still got up and went without a problem! once i discovered what was wrong, i got it fixed and this car doesn't quit. it starts every morning without a problem. it rides so smooth like it glides across the road. it was even smooth at 100mph. this is an all around great car and it will pretty much run forever
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
120 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
120 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
