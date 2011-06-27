i bought this car for $500 with 189,000 miles on it. the wheel bearing was bad and it needed a tune up. normal wear and tear. the 3.1 v6 is impressive for the miles it has on it. i ran it with 1 quart of oil with that had some gas in it and it still got up and went without a problem! once i discovered what was wrong, i got it fixed and this car doesn't quit. it starts every morning without a problem. it rides so smooth like it glides across the road. it was even smooth at 100mph. this is an all around great car and it will pretty much run forever

