1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
Driver airbag and ABS standard for all models. Four-cylinder engine back in base models, producing 120 horsepower. A 3.1-liter V6 replaces last year's 3.3-liter V6. Variable-assist steering is a new option on sedans. SL replaced by Special Edition models.
Deebz,08/30/2002
I got this car from my older sister when she bought a new car. Positive features include good low end torque which makes for surprising acceleration from a stop. Not as good at high speeds however. Lots of trunk room and front seat legroom. Good AC and heating. Negatives include engine head repairs and bad brakes at 120K, malfunctioning locks and a fried window motor, leaky wheel cylinders, and a battery that you can't replace without reprogramming the computer (?!). Also handling is poor and it corners like a vehicle twice its size.
Margaret,04/23/2002
It has been a wonderful car. It was stolen once but reupholstered completely. There has never been any major repairs.
ford guy,01/20/2004
I live in central NY. This is a GREAT car for any one, Its quick with a V6 3100 engine, goes thrugh snow great with snow tires, and will start when its -20F degrees(It starts slow at -20 but it starts) it has some minor rocker nois from the valve train and thats it. Soon after i purchased the car the EGR valve went but it was under warenty. it has minor rust in usual spots, nothing major. The man that owned the car befor me was about 80 years old and i am 18 and i love the car as much as he did!
jcks2009,05/15/2009
i bought this car for $500 with 189,000 miles on it. the wheel bearing was bad and it needed a tune up. normal wear and tear. the 3.1 v6 is impressive for the miles it has on it. i ran it with 1 quart of oil with that had some gas in it and it still got up and went without a problem! once i discovered what was wrong, i got it fixed and this car doesn't quit. it starts every morning without a problem. it rides so smooth like it glides across the road. it was even smooth at 100mph. this is an all around great car and it will pretty much run forever
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
4-speed automatic
Gas
120 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
3-speed automatic
Gas
120 hp @ 5200 rpm
