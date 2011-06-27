  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera
  4. Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(9)
Appraise this car

1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera for Sale
List Price Estimate
$724 - $1,769
Used Cutlass Ciera for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

No changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera.

5(56%)
4(33%)
3(11%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
9 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Must be an Anamoly
JB,02/08/2006
I know no one cares about this 15 year old car, but I own it . So far I;ve put 300,00 miles on my 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera with NO major problems. OK, the struts go out annually, it has an exhaust manifold leak, I replaced a radiator, power window motor, water pump (twice), alternator, stereo, and a few windshields. So what. The car fires up in -20 temps., gets over 26 mpg., and WORKS! The 3.3L V-6 engine w/4-speed OD tranny has to be one of the best combo's ever! This car is truly outstanding!
194000 miles and going
Couldn't be happier,07/09/2003
We purchased a SL Ciera Wagon in 8/02 for another basic vehicle with better fuel economy. We also had a 99 Tahoe and 01 Dodge Ram 2500 SLT P/U. The Ciera wagon had 173000 miles on it when we purchased it, but was in excellent condition inside and out. It now has 194000 miles and is going strong. We are averaging 25 mpg and have had no problems. Not bad for $1000 dollars. The oil gets changed every 3500 miles with Quaker State Higher Milage oil. Compared to our other two vehicles, this one has already paid for itself in gas savings alone. Of course it doesn't have the luxury items the Tahoe has, but it is still the most used vehicle in our household.
91 Olds Ciera
YAMADOGGY,08/29/2004
Purchased at 100,000 miles. Had been well used, but maintained. Service engine light on, local GM dealer unable to provide a reasonable cost estimate. Rear brakes binding to drum, no holes in backing plate to loosen the shoes, needed to rip drum off of car, added to cost of repair. Driver's seat springs broken, have had other vehicle in excess of 200,000 without this problem. Power window wires all broken at bellows on L/F door. Common problem with GM cars. Expensive repair ($200).
Excellent first car or second vehicle
Curtis,12/06/2009
This is an excellent car for the money. Extremely reliable, awesome power great mileage. Long road trips are a breeze. Very pleasant ride, a bit soft when packed with luggage or passengers, easily bottoms out. Perfect as a commuter. Everything is easily accessible in the engine compartment, BIG plus!!
See all 9 reviews of the 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
110 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera

Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera Overview

The Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera is offered in the following submodels: Cutlass Ciera Sedan, Cutlass Ciera Coupe, Cutlass Ciera Wagon. Available styles include S 2dr Coupe, SL 4dr Sedan, SL Cruiser 4dr Wagon, S 4dr Sedan, S Cruiser 4dr Wagon, and 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Cieras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera.

Can't find a used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Cieras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $19,261.

Find a used Oldsmobile for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $8,094.

Find a used certified pre-owned Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $19,058.

Find a used certified pre-owned Oldsmobile for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $11,608.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Oldsmobile lease specials
Check out Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera lease specials

Related Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles