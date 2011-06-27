We purchased a SL Ciera Wagon in 8/02 for another basic vehicle with better fuel economy. We also had a 99 Tahoe and 01 Dodge Ram 2500 SLT P/U. The Ciera wagon had 173000 miles on it when we purchased it, but was in excellent condition inside and out. It now has 194000 miles and is going strong. We are averaging 25 mpg and have had no problems. Not bad for $1000 dollars. The oil gets changed every 3500 miles with Quaker State Higher Milage oil. Compared to our other two vehicles, this one has already paid for itself in gas savings alone. Of course it doesn't have the luxury items the Tahoe has, but it is still the most used vehicle in our household.

