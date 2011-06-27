1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$724 - $1,769
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
No changes.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
JB,02/08/2006
I know no one cares about this 15 year old car, but I own it . So far I;ve put 300,00 miles on my 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera with NO major problems. OK, the struts go out annually, it has an exhaust manifold leak, I replaced a radiator, power window motor, water pump (twice), alternator, stereo, and a few windshields. So what. The car fires up in -20 temps., gets over 26 mpg., and WORKS! The 3.3L V-6 engine w/4-speed OD tranny has to be one of the best combo's ever! This car is truly outstanding!
Couldn't be happier,07/09/2003
We purchased a SL Ciera Wagon in 8/02 for another basic vehicle with better fuel economy. We also had a 99 Tahoe and 01 Dodge Ram 2500 SLT P/U. The Ciera wagon had 173000 miles on it when we purchased it, but was in excellent condition inside and out. It now has 194000 miles and is going strong. We are averaging 25 mpg and have had no problems. Not bad for $1000 dollars. The oil gets changed every 3500 miles with Quaker State Higher Milage oil. Compared to our other two vehicles, this one has already paid for itself in gas savings alone. Of course it doesn't have the luxury items the Tahoe has, but it is still the most used vehicle in our household.
YAMADOGGY,08/29/2004
Purchased at 100,000 miles. Had been well used, but maintained. Service engine light on, local GM dealer unable to provide a reasonable cost estimate. Rear brakes binding to drum, no holes in backing plate to loosen the shoes, needed to rip drum off of car, added to cost of repair. Driver's seat springs broken, have had other vehicle in excess of 200,000 without this problem. Power window wires all broken at bellows on L/F door. Common problem with GM cars. Expensive repair ($200).
Curtis,12/06/2009
This is an excellent car for the money. Extremely reliable, awesome power great mileage. Long road trips are a breeze. Very pleasant ride, a bit soft when packed with luggage or passengers, easily bottoms out. Perfect as a commuter. Everything is easily accessible in the engine compartment, BIG plus!!
Features & Specs
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
110 hp @ 5200 rpm
