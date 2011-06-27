i bought this car thinking it was a gem, some of my family members had the same vehicle and it lasted a long time. i found one with a little rust and only 75k and snatched it up for 2500. 2 months afterwards it started idling really rough, eventually sputtering and stalling. mechanics said it was a mass airflow sensor. i replaced it and it ran fine for 4 days, then the same issue came back. it sounds like the idle bounces, and it has a whine in it. usually i call it a "death rattle" but i know this car has a lot of life left in it. any suggestions on what to look for as a far as repairs?

Read more