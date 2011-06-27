  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(25)
1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Driver airbag is standard on SL; optional on S. Four-cylinder engine dropped in favor of standard V6 power. Air conditioning also makes the standard equipment list. SL sedans get a trunk cargo net; SL wagons get a cargo cover. Leather is new option on base model.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera.

5(48%)
4(48%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
25 reviews
See all 25 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

suggestions?
defunctwarrior,04/01/2013
i bought this car thinking it was a gem, some of my family members had the same vehicle and it lasted a long time. i found one with a little rust and only 75k and snatched it up for 2500. 2 months afterwards it started idling really rough, eventually sputtering and stalling. mechanics said it was a mass airflow sensor. i replaced it and it ran fine for 4 days, then the same issue came back. it sounds like the idle bounces, and it has a whine in it. usually i call it a "death rattle" but i know this car has a lot of life left in it. any suggestions on what to look for as a far as repairs?
good work car
andrew pnctmaerk,10/07/2002
had a 1993 buick 278000 miles olds same car hope i get as much
Good ol' car
Jim Shorts,05/20/2009
This is an amazingly reliable car. I purchased mine about 3 1/2 years ago with 150,000 on it, it now has over 195,000 and the only problems I've ever had were basic wear and tear (brakes, alternator, blower motor, etc.) While it doesn't have as much power as a Lamborghini, it still provides more than enough. Mileage is good, starts up every time, even at almost 200,000 miles. Not the easiest car to work on for the do-it-yourself person but not hard either. Headliner needed replacing when I bought it but it's a cheap problem.
My 93 Olds Covered Wagon
John Peterson,02/10/2005
Was reluctant to buy from private party with 144,000 miles on it, however, this wagon was one owner, like new condition including upholstery, mats and exterior body and paint, garage kept, owner had all service records showing reg. oil changes every 3,000 miles and driven by a female shool teacher whose husband was an auto enthusiast. Asking price 8/2004 was $2,500, but I offered and paid $2,000. I drove it on a 3000 mile trip on mostly Interstate highways with only gasoline expense at an average of 25 mpg, with cruise control set around 75 mph. Oil and fluid levels were all full to start, and remained nearly full at the end of the trip, showed no leaks. Quick response accelerator & brakes.
See all 25 reviews of the 1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera

Used 1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera Overview

The Used 1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera is offered in the following submodels: Cutlass Ciera Sedan, Cutlass Ciera Wagon. Available styles include S 4dr Sedan, S Cruiser 4dr Wagon, SL Cruiser 4dr Wagon, and SL 4dr Sedan.

