  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera
  4. Used 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera S Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Cutlass Ciera
Overview
See Cutlass Ciera Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.5/429.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room50.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity42 cu.ft.
Length194.4 in.
Curb weight3086 lbs.
Height54.5 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width69.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Medium Mushroom Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Light Cloisonne Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Medium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
See Cutlass Ciera Inventory

Related Used 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles