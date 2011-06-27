  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera
  4. Used 1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera S Cruiser Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Cutlass Ciera
Overview
See Cutlass Ciera Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.0/429.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room50.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
Measurements
Length194.4 in.
Curb weight3099 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place41.6 cu.ft.
Height54.5 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width69.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Dark Camel Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Canyon Yellow
See Cutlass Ciera Inventory

Related Used 1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera S Cruiser info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles