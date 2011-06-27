Used 1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera Consumer Reviews

suggestions? defunctwarrior , 04/01/2013 17 of 17 people found this review helpful i bought this car thinking it was a gem, some of my family members had the same vehicle and it lasted a long time. i found one with a little rust and only 75k and snatched it up for 2500. 2 months afterwards it started idling really rough, eventually sputtering and stalling. mechanics said it was a mass airflow sensor. i replaced it and it ran fine for 4 days, then the same issue came back. it sounds like the idle bounces, and it has a whine in it. usually i call it a "death rattle" but i know this car has a lot of life left in it. any suggestions on what to look for as a far as repairs? Report Abuse

good work car andrew pnctmaerk , 10/07/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful had a 1993 buick 278000 miles olds same car hope i get as much Report Abuse

Good ol' car Jim Shorts , 05/20/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is an amazingly reliable car. I purchased mine about 3 1/2 years ago with 150,000 on it, it now has over 195,000 and the only problems I've ever had were basic wear and tear (brakes, alternator, blower motor, etc.) While it doesn't have as much power as a Lamborghini, it still provides more than enough. Mileage is good, starts up every time, even at almost 200,000 miles. Not the easiest car to work on for the do-it-yourself person but not hard either. Headliner needed replacing when I bought it but it's a cheap problem. Report Abuse

My 93 Olds Covered Wagon John Peterson , 02/10/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Was reluctant to buy from private party with 144,000 miles on it, however, this wagon was one owner, like new condition including upholstery, mats and exterior body and paint, garage kept, owner had all service records showing reg. oil changes every 3,000 miles and driven by a female shool teacher whose husband was an auto enthusiast. Asking price 8/2004 was $2,500, but I offered and paid $2,000. I drove it on a 3000 mile trip on mostly Interstate highways with only gasoline expense at an average of 25 mpg, with cruise control set around 75 mph. Oil and fluid levels were all full to start, and remained nearly full at the end of the trip, showed no leaks. Quick response accelerator & brakes. Report Abuse