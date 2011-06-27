Estimated values
1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera S Cruiser 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$992
|$1,494
|$1,770
|Clean
|$873
|$1,317
|$1,561
|Average
|$634
|$964
|$1,142
|Rough
|$395
|$611
|$724
Estimated values
1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera SL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,054
|$1,568
|$1,851
|Clean
|$927
|$1,382
|$1,632
|Average
|$673
|$1,012
|$1,195
|Rough
|$419
|$641
|$757
Estimated values
1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$934
|$1,473
|$1,770
|Clean
|$822
|$1,299
|$1,561
|Average
|$597
|$950
|$1,142
|Rough
|$372
|$602
|$724
Estimated values
1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera S 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$973
|$1,486
|$1,770
|Clean
|$856
|$1,311
|$1,561
|Average
|$621
|$959
|$1,142
|Rough
|$387
|$608
|$724
Estimated values
1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera S 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$955
|$1,480
|$1,770
|Clean
|$840
|$1,305
|$1,561
|Average
|$610
|$955
|$1,142
|Rough
|$380
|$605
|$724
Estimated values
1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera SL Cruiser 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,100
|$1,628
|$1,920
|Clean
|$967
|$1,435
|$1,693
|Average
|$703
|$1,051
|$1,239
|Rough
|$438
|$666
|$785