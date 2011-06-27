  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser
  4. Used 1990 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(4)
Appraise this car

1990 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1992
1991
1990
Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser for Sale
List Price Estimate
$839 - $1,956
Used Custom Cruiser for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

No changes for 1990.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser.

5(25%)
4(75%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I'll miss it when it's gone
D. Rettger,02/03/2008
My grandparents purchased this car brand new in 1990 and when my grandmother died in 2000, the car was passed down to my father. When I turned 16 in 2003, this wagon became my first car. I absolutely love it. It has all the features of a new car but the old school styling. It has given me hardly any issues in the past 4 years i've been driving it. It is on it's last legs though because the Ohio winters have taken their toll on the body. The car has 117,600 miles on it and is still running strong though. I will miss it when it's gone but I always have my 1973 Dodge Polara Custom to keep me company.
Oldsmobile=Value
S. Ciesinski,12/05/2003
Bought new, got a better deal on this fully loaded car than on Chevy or a Ford in the same model year. High quality suspension, no major repair problems throughout the whole time I owned it. Have owned several full size American cars, they usually wore out after 5 years. This Olds Custom Cruiser wagon keeps running and running! After 13 years, I decided that I needed a van because both my spouse and I are handicapped and in our late 70's & early 80's. I was so satisfied with my experience with Olds that we bought a new Olds van out of loyalty to the brand that treated us so well! The trade-in allowance was nil, so we donated the car to charity.
They don't make them like this anymore
JimBeam,01/05/2009
I purchased this second hand when I needed a car and didn't have a lot of money. It was originally a retired couple's second car, and had very low mileage as a result. I never had any major problems with the car and when I did, the problems were cheap to fix. (How many "boxes" did GM make in the 1980's"?) The best money I've ever spent on a car.
Traditional American Iron
307oldswagon,06/27/2003
It has been very reliable, and held up far better than most cars its age and mileage. It really only ever needing replacement parts due to wear and tear. The Olds 307 engine is reliable, but is underpowered for a car this size. It does have good torque, and if you know how to use it, the car has adequate performance. The transmission is the weak point in the driveline (TH 200- 4R), but good maintenance habits have kept mine alive and trouble free. The ride is great, and the suspension can handle a large loads. The versatility, long term durability, and ease of maintenance are the reasons I am going to keep this car for many more years.
See all 4 reviews of the 1990 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 3200 rpm
See all Used 1990 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser

Used 1990 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser Overview

The Used 1990 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser is offered in the following submodels: Custom Cruiser Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Wagon.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Oldsmobile Custom Cruisers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser.

Can't find a used 1990 Oldsmobile Custom Cruisers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser for sale - 7 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $20,276.

Find a used Oldsmobile for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $13,054.

Find a used certified pre-owned Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $11,886.

Find a used certified pre-owned Oldsmobile for sale - 6 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $23,205.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Oldsmobile lease specials
Check out Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser lease specials

Related Used 1990 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles