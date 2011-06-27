1990 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$839 - $1,956
Used Custom Cruiser for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
No changes for 1990.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser.
Most helpful consumer reviews
D. Rettger,02/03/2008
My grandparents purchased this car brand new in 1990 and when my grandmother died in 2000, the car was passed down to my father. When I turned 16 in 2003, this wagon became my first car. I absolutely love it. It has all the features of a new car but the old school styling. It has given me hardly any issues in the past 4 years i've been driving it. It is on it's last legs though because the Ohio winters have taken their toll on the body. The car has 117,600 miles on it and is still running strong though. I will miss it when it's gone but I always have my 1973 Dodge Polara Custom to keep me company.
S. Ciesinski,12/05/2003
Bought new, got a better deal on this fully loaded car than on Chevy or a Ford in the same model year. High quality suspension, no major repair problems throughout the whole time I owned it. Have owned several full size American cars, they usually wore out after 5 years. This Olds Custom Cruiser wagon keeps running and running! After 13 years, I decided that I needed a van because both my spouse and I are handicapped and in our late 70's & early 80's. I was so satisfied with my experience with Olds that we bought a new Olds van out of loyalty to the brand that treated us so well! The trade-in allowance was nil, so we donated the car to charity.
JimBeam,01/05/2009
I purchased this second hand when I needed a car and didn't have a lot of money. It was originally a retired couple's second car, and had very low mileage as a result. I never had any major problems with the car and when I did, the problems were cheap to fix. (How many "boxes" did GM make in the 1980's"?) The best money I've ever spent on a car.
307oldswagon,06/27/2003
It has been very reliable, and held up far better than most cars its age and mileage. It really only ever needing replacement parts due to wear and tear. The Olds 307 engine is reliable, but is underpowered for a car this size. It does have good torque, and if you know how to use it, the car has adequate performance. The transmission is the weak point in the driveline (TH 200- 4R), but good maintenance habits have kept mine alive and trouble free. The ride is great, and the suspension can handle a large loads. The versatility, long term durability, and ease of maintenance are the reasons I am going to keep this car for many more years.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1990 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser features & specs
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 3200 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Custom Cruiser
Related Used 1990 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019