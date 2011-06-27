Used 1990 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser Consumer Reviews

I'll miss it when it's gone D. Rettger , 02/03/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful My grandparents purchased this car brand new in 1990 and when my grandmother died in 2000, the car was passed down to my father. When I turned 16 in 2003, this wagon became my first car. I absolutely love it. It has all the features of a new car but the old school styling. It has given me hardly any issues in the past 4 years i've been driving it. It is on it's last legs though because the Ohio winters have taken their toll on the body. The car has 117,600 miles on it and is still running strong though. I will miss it when it's gone but I always have my 1973 Dodge Polara Custom to keep me company. Report Abuse

Oldsmobile=Value S. Ciesinski , 12/05/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought new, got a better deal on this fully loaded car than on Chevy or a Ford in the same model year. High quality suspension, no major repair problems throughout the whole time I owned it. Have owned several full size American cars, they usually wore out after 5 years. This Olds Custom Cruiser wagon keeps running and running! After 13 years, I decided that I needed a van because both my spouse and I are handicapped and in our late 70's & early 80's. I was so satisfied with my experience with Olds that we bought a new Olds van out of loyalty to the brand that treated us so well! The trade-in allowance was nil, so we donated the car to charity.

They don't make them like this anymore JimBeam , 01/05/2009 3 of 4 people found this review helpful I purchased this second hand when I needed a car and didn't have a lot of money. It was originally a retired couple's second car, and had very low mileage as a result. I never had any major problems with the car and when I did, the problems were cheap to fix. (How many "boxes" did GM make in the 1980's"?) The best money I've ever spent on a car.