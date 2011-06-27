Used 1990 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/484.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque255 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 3200 rpm
Turning circle39.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.
Front shoulder room60.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room60.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity87 cu.ft.
Length220.3 in.
Curb weight4221 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place50.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Height58.5 in.
Wheel base115.9 in.
Width79.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Beechwood Metallic
  • Copper Beige
  • Autumn Maple Red Metallic
  • Dark Beechwood Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Dark Maple Red Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
