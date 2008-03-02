Used 1990 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser
Read recent reviews for the Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.34 Reviews
Report abuse
D. Rettger,02/03/2008
My grandparents purchased this car brand new in 1990 and when my grandmother died in 2000, the car was passed down to my father. When I turned 16 in 2003, this wagon became my first car. I absolutely love it. It has all the features of a new car but the old school styling. It has given me hardly any issues in the past 4 years i've been driving it. It is on it's last legs though because the Ohio winters have taken their toll on the body. The car has 117,600 miles on it and is still running strong though. I will miss it when it's gone but I always have my 1973 Dodge Polara Custom to keep me company.