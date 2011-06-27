Used 1996 Oldsmobile Ciera Sedan Consumer Reviews
Attached To My Olds
I bought the car when it was 5 years old.It had 39,000 miles on it. I liked the car on the first test drive. I am quite attached to my 96 Olds now and take care of it with TLC. I read on another review: QUOTE "I've had to replace the battery several times and the "service engine soon" light stays on all the time." The same for me but it's OK. I will have a hard time to part with this car. It looks like new (had body work done) had a remote starter installed, added Oldsmobile mudflaps and wire wheel covers. It's a sharp looking car. I have spent the most for repairs this year but I knew that was coming and I was willing to make the repair investments. I love my 96 Oldsmobile !
Great Care
Great Car to get around in. Great on fuel consumption.
Love <3 MyOldie Olds but goodie!!! ***** Q
I bought this car in 2006 from an estate sale with 24,000 miles on it. I bought it for to drive because I wanted an inexpensive car to drive that I would have to have liability insurance,and since I had two sons in college I had to cut down on expensive wherever I could. I have enjoyed driving this car, it has been reliable, only upkeep with only regular maintance. I've been ask it I wanted to sell it more than a few times since I've had it. It is 20 yrs old and am still driving it, I actually think it is better looking than a lot of the newer cars on the road now, it has more character and is to me a classic. I have a chance to buy a 2013 Altima at a bargain price but I don't want to part with my old Olds. It has served me well, I love my 1996 Olds!!!! <3
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
discouraging.
I've had this car a little over a year now, and I'm aching to be rid of it. you feel every bump in the road, and although the seats are very comfortable, its not a pleasant ride. there's rust and holes in the rear, it's slow, its awful on gas, and I've put so much money into it, its not even worth it. my door doesn't open when i unlock it, my battery died twice, I've had my brakes done twice, new oil, and fluids, my windshield wiper fluid doesn't come out. It's nothing special, and shouldn't have this many problems considering I bought it from an eighty year old woman who used to to drive to church. Waste of my money and time.
Comfortable and Quiet
I bought this car brand new in '96 with the 4-cyl. engine. It has never stranded us though it has had some major problems. They include eating three head gaskets and bad rusting near the trunk/rear end. There are two baseball sized holes at each rear wheel well into the trunk. and while it has not been a real problem, the fuel pump whirrs loudly, enough for the passengers to always ask "whats that sound?". Otherwise it has a great ride and comfortable seats, which makes up for the lackluster acceleration and performance. This car has developed more and more rattles and squeaks from the dash. I guess it's not TOO bad for an American car with high mileage and not garaged for its whole life.
Sponsored cars related to the Ciera
Related Used 1996 Oldsmobile Ciera Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner