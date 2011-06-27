Used 1996 Oldsmobile Ciera Sedan Consumer Reviews

Attached To My Olds Kiki , 11/08/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought the car when it was 5 years old.It had 39,000 miles on it. I liked the car on the first test drive. I am quite attached to my 96 Olds now and take care of it with TLC. I read on another review: QUOTE "I've had to replace the battery several times and the "service engine soon" light stays on all the time." The same for me but it's OK. I will have a hard time to part with this car. It looks like new (had body work done) had a remote starter installed, added Oldsmobile mudflaps and wire wheel covers. It's a sharp looking car. I have spent the most for repairs this year but I knew that was coming and I was willing to make the repair investments. I love my 96 Oldsmobile ! Report Abuse

Great Care vsochaquiroz , 10/27/2004 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Great Car to get around in. Great on fuel consumption. Report Abuse

Love <3 MyOldie Olds but goodie!!! ***** Q Mrs.Lee , 09/08/2015 SL 4dr Sedan 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this car in 2006 from an estate sale with 24,000 miles on it. I bought it for to drive because I wanted an inexpensive car to drive that I would have to have liability insurance,and since I had two sons in college I had to cut down on expensive wherever I could. I have enjoyed driving this car, it has been reliable, only upkeep with only regular maintance. I've been ask it I wanted to sell it more than a few times since I've had it. It is 20 yrs old and am still driving it, I actually think it is better looking than a lot of the newer cars on the road now, it has more character and is to me a classic. I have a chance to buy a 2013 Altima at a bargain price but I don't want to part with my old Olds. It has served me well, I love my 1996 Olds!!!! <3 Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

discouraging. cole21 , 09/09/2011 4 of 8 people found this review helpful I've had this car a little over a year now, and I'm aching to be rid of it. you feel every bump in the road, and although the seats are very comfortable, its not a pleasant ride. there's rust and holes in the rear, it's slow, its awful on gas, and I've put so much money into it, its not even worth it. my door doesn't open when i unlock it, my battery died twice, I've had my brakes done twice, new oil, and fluids, my windshield wiper fluid doesn't come out. It's nothing special, and shouldn't have this many problems considering I bought it from an eighty year old woman who used to to drive to church. Waste of my money and time. Report Abuse