Estimated values
2001 Oldsmobile Aurora 4.0 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,874
|$3,270
|$3,502
|Clean
|$2,534
|$2,889
|$3,093
|Average
|$1,856
|$2,128
|$2,276
|Rough
|$1,177
|$1,367
|$1,458
Estimated values
2001 Oldsmobile Aurora 3.5 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,579
|$2,999
|$3,241
|Clean
|$2,275
|$2,649
|$2,863
|Average
|$1,666
|$1,951
|$2,106
|Rough
|$1,056
|$1,253
|$1,350