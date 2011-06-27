  1. Home
1999 Isuzu Rodeo Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1999 Isuzu Rodeo LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,962$2,471$2,714
Clean$1,761$2,219$2,445
Average$1,360$1,714$1,905
Rough$959$1,209$1,365
Estimated values
1999 Isuzu Rodeo S 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,533$2,016$2,252
Clean$1,377$1,810$2,028
Average$1,063$1,399$1,580
Rough$750$987$1,132
Estimated values
1999 Isuzu Rodeo S V6 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,792$2,307$2,556
Clean$1,609$2,071$2,302
Average$1,243$1,600$1,794
Rough$877$1,129$1,285
Estimated values
1999 Isuzu Rodeo LS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,832$2,343$2,589
Clean$1,645$2,104$2,332
Average$1,270$1,625$1,817
Rough$896$1,147$1,302
Estimated values
1999 Isuzu Rodeo S V6 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,673$2,178$2,424
Clean$1,502$1,955$2,183
Average$1,160$1,511$1,701
Rough$818$1,066$1,218
Estimated values
1999 Isuzu Rodeo LSE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,137$2,668$2,923
Clean$1,919$2,396$2,632
Average$1,482$1,851$2,051
Rough$1,045$1,306$1,469
Estimated values
1999 Isuzu Rodeo LSE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,034$2,552$2,799
Clean$1,826$2,291$2,521
Average$1,410$1,770$1,964
Rough$995$1,249$1,407
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1999 Isuzu Rodeo on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Isuzu Rodeo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,502 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,955 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1999 Isuzu Rodeo. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1999 Isuzu Rodeo and see how it feels. Learn more
To understand if the 1999 Isuzu Rodeo is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.