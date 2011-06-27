Estimated values
1999 Isuzu Rodeo LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,962
|$2,471
|$2,714
|Clean
|$1,761
|$2,219
|$2,445
|Average
|$1,360
|$1,714
|$1,905
|Rough
|$959
|$1,209
|$1,365
Estimated values
1999 Isuzu Rodeo S 4dr SUV with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,533
|$2,016
|$2,252
|Clean
|$1,377
|$1,810
|$2,028
|Average
|$1,063
|$1,399
|$1,580
|Rough
|$750
|$987
|$1,132
Estimated values
1999 Isuzu Rodeo S V6 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,792
|$2,307
|$2,556
|Clean
|$1,609
|$2,071
|$2,302
|Average
|$1,243
|$1,600
|$1,794
|Rough
|$877
|$1,129
|$1,285
Estimated values
1999 Isuzu Rodeo LS 4dr SUV with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,832
|$2,343
|$2,589
|Clean
|$1,645
|$2,104
|$2,332
|Average
|$1,270
|$1,625
|$1,817
|Rough
|$896
|$1,147
|$1,302
Estimated values
1999 Isuzu Rodeo S V6 4dr SUV with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,673
|$2,178
|$2,424
|Clean
|$1,502
|$1,955
|$2,183
|Average
|$1,160
|$1,511
|$1,701
|Rough
|$818
|$1,066
|$1,218
Estimated values
1999 Isuzu Rodeo LSE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,137
|$2,668
|$2,923
|Clean
|$1,919
|$2,396
|$2,632
|Average
|$1,482
|$1,851
|$2,051
|Rough
|$1,045
|$1,306
|$1,469
Estimated values
1999 Isuzu Rodeo LSE 4dr SUV with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,034
|$2,552
|$2,799
|Clean
|$1,826
|$2,291
|$2,521
|Average
|$1,410
|$1,770
|$1,964
|Rough
|$995
|$1,249
|$1,407