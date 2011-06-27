1998 Oldsmobile Achieva Review
Other years
1998 Highlights
Oldsmobile limited sales of the Achieva to fleets for 1998, so if you're considering one, it's probably a former rental car.
cls,04/21/2006
I have put 55,000 miles on my car in addition to the 40,000 that it had when I acquired it. I have replaced the brakes (normal wear) and the battery. That's all! This car gets 30 (yes, 30) miles per gallon and has as much power and pickup as anyone will need. The transmission is smooth and nothing has given me any trouble. It doesn't have the cool factor of other cars, but its cost of ownership is really affordable and so far it is safe and reliable. PS I live / drive in Massachusetts so if a car survives here it can survive anywhere!
lightning95,04/13/2009
My achieva is the greatest gas mileage car I have owned yet, I did a minor tune up on it and I get great gas mileage
donnamc55,07/18/2003
I love my Acheiva.....I was in an accident in 2000,I was stopped at a red light and someone hit me from behind and then I hit the car in front of me...so the car was like an accordian..had close to 9,000 damage. But I got it back good as new. The only problems since then was the replacement of the passenger right side window power moter, alternator, and battery.
papaB,12/11/2004
Except for my '64 Mustang this is the best fun car I have owned. Space, reliability and comfort . Too Bad they dont make them anymore . Never had any problems.
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
