Consumer Rating
(13)
1998 Oldsmobile Achieva Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
$847 - $2,175
Edmunds' Expert Review

1998 Highlights

Oldsmobile limited sales of the Achieva to fleets for 1998, so if you're considering one, it's probably a former rental car.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Oldsmobile Achieva.

5(46%)
4(31%)
3(7%)
2(7%)
1(9%)
4.0
13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I love my Achieva
cls,04/21/2006
I have put 55,000 miles on my car in addition to the 40,000 that it had when I acquired it. I have replaced the brakes (normal wear) and the battery. That's all! This car gets 30 (yes, 30) miles per gallon and has as much power and pickup as anyone will need. The transmission is smooth and nothing has given me any trouble. It doesn't have the cool factor of other cars, but its cost of ownership is really affordable and so far it is safe and reliable. PS I live / drive in Massachusetts so if a car survives here it can survive anywhere!
Great Car
lightning95,04/13/2009
My achieva is the greatest gas mileage car I have owned yet, I did a minor tune up on it and I get great gas mileage
My baby
donnamc55,07/18/2003
I love my Acheiva.....I was in an accident in 2000,I was stopped at a red light and someone hit me from behind and then I hit the car in front of me...so the car was like an accordian..had close to 9,000 damage. But I got it back good as new. The only problems since then was the replacement of the passenger right side window power moter, alternator, and battery.
This Is a Great Car
papaB,12/11/2004
Except for my '64 Mustang this is the best fun car I have owned. Space, reliability and comfort . Too Bad they dont make them anymore . Never had any problems.
See all 13 reviews of the 1998 Oldsmobile Achieva
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1998 Oldsmobile Achieva features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1998 Oldsmobile Achieva

Used 1998 Oldsmobile Achieva Overview

The Used 1998 Oldsmobile Achieva is offered in the following submodels: Achieva Sedan. Available styles include SL 4dr Sedan.

