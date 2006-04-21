Used 1998 Oldsmobile Achieva for Sale Near Me
Consumer Reviews for the Oldsmobile Achieva
Read recent reviews for the Oldsmobile Achieva
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating413 Reviews
Report abuse
cls,04/21/2006
I have put 55,000 miles on my car in addition to the 40,000 that it had when I acquired it. I have replaced the brakes (normal wear) and the battery. That's all! This car gets 30 (yes, 30) miles per gallon and has as much power and pickup as anyone will need. The transmission is smooth and nothing has given me any trouble. It doesn't have the cool factor of other cars, but its cost of ownership is really affordable and so far it is safe and reliable. PS I live / drive in Massachusetts so if a car survives here it can survive anywhere!
