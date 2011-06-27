Used 1998 Oldsmobile Achieva Consumer Reviews

I love my Achieva cls , 04/21/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have put 55,000 miles on my car in addition to the 40,000 that it had when I acquired it. I have replaced the brakes (normal wear) and the battery. That's all! This car gets 30 (yes, 30) miles per gallon and has as much power and pickup as anyone will need. The transmission is smooth and nothing has given me any trouble. It doesn't have the cool factor of other cars, but its cost of ownership is really affordable and so far it is safe and reliable. PS I live / drive in Massachusetts so if a car survives here it can survive anywhere! Report Abuse

Great Car lightning95 , 04/13/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My achieva is the greatest gas mileage car I have owned yet, I did a minor tune up on it and I get great gas mileage Report Abuse

My baby donnamc55 , 07/18/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I love my Acheiva.....I was in an accident in 2000,I was stopped at a red light and someone hit me from behind and then I hit the car in front of me...so the car was like an accordian..had close to 9,000 damage. But I got it back good as new. The only problems since then was the replacement of the passenger right side window power moter, alternator, and battery. Report Abuse

This Is a Great Car papaB , 12/11/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Except for my '64 Mustang this is the best fun car I have owned. Space, reliability and comfort . Too Bad they dont make them anymore . Never had any problems. Report Abuse