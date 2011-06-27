Used 1998 Oldsmobile Achieva SL Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)273.6/410.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front hip room49.2 in.
Front shoulder room52.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room50.2 in.
Rear leg room34.9 in.
Rear shoulder room52.2 in.
Measurements
Length187.9 in.
Curb weight2917 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width68.1 in.
