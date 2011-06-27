  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Achieva
  4. Used 1995 Oldsmobile Achieva
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1995 Oldsmobile Achieva Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 Achieva
5(7%)4(80%)3(13%)2(0%)1(0%)
3.9
15 reviews
Write a review
See all Achievas for sale
List Price Estimate
$834 - $2,145
Used Achieva for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

A great, underrated auto......

buggywhip, 09/08/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have the Achieva 3.1L 6cyl. It's a fine car--always starts, always runs, strong engine. Handles quite well, no squeaks or rattles at 123,000 miles. No rust at all and paint quality is fantastic. Exhaust has lasted over 60k miles too! Easily equal to an Accord of the same vintage. My car drinks coolant faster than a Green Bay Packer guzzles gatorade--I can't find the leak, probably the water pump, no big deal.

Report Abuse

Decent Car

adam_h, 05/04/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is a decent car. Not as bad as some people say, not as good as other Japanese cars. Quad 4 engine working well for me but supposedly not very good engine.

Report Abuse

Its no Porche but its sure close.

marc, 07/15/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I really like to drive this car. its fun with the five speed manual. I can beat some imports on the "strip". Pretty reliable but can have some problems. Its lasted for 190,000 miles of joy riding and highway trips. All around good car.

Report Abuse

Not fun, but it's a fighter

Anders, 06/21/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have had this car now about 2 1/2 years now, and I have not had a problem yet. It has over 130 000 miles on it and it just keeps on going. It's not pretty and the interior is not fun either. Handling is OK and braking the same. I just hope that my next car will just as reliable as this one.

Report Abuse

Bummed

Max, 02/26/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I had my car for only one year and at first I was pretty satisfied with it. The car picked up quickly, especially when I needed to drive through pesky freeway traffic. But, now I am having engine and radiator problems. The mechanic told me that antifreeze is leaking internally and mixing with my engine oil so now I am forced to either donate my car or junk it.

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Achievas for sale

Related Used 1995 Oldsmobile Achieva info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles