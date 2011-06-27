Used 1995 Oldsmobile Achieva Consumer Reviews
A great, underrated auto......
I have the Achieva 3.1L 6cyl. It's a fine car--always starts, always runs, strong engine. Handles quite well, no squeaks or rattles at 123,000 miles. No rust at all and paint quality is fantastic. Exhaust has lasted over 60k miles too! Easily equal to an Accord of the same vintage. My car drinks coolant faster than a Green Bay Packer guzzles gatorade--I can't find the leak, probably the water pump, no big deal.
Decent Car
This is a decent car. Not as bad as some people say, not as good as other Japanese cars. Quad 4 engine working well for me but supposedly not very good engine.
Its no Porche but its sure close.
I really like to drive this car. its fun with the five speed manual. I can beat some imports on the "strip". Pretty reliable but can have some problems. Its lasted for 190,000 miles of joy riding and highway trips. All around good car.
Not fun, but it's a fighter
I have had this car now about 2 1/2 years now, and I have not had a problem yet. It has over 130 000 miles on it and it just keeps on going. It's not pretty and the interior is not fun either. Handling is OK and braking the same. I just hope that my next car will just as reliable as this one.
Bummed
I had my car for only one year and at first I was pretty satisfied with it. The car picked up quickly, especially when I needed to drive through pesky freeway traffic. But, now I am having engine and radiator problems. The mechanic told me that antifreeze is leaking internally and mixing with my engine oil so now I am forced to either donate my car or junk it.
