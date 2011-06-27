Used 2013 Nissan Versa Sedan Consumer Reviews

Nissan Versa SL versa_2013 , 10/12/2013 25 of 25 people found this review helpful Bought a Nissan Versa SL. The cabin has more than enough space for four passengers, as well as providing comfortable seats. The interior is completely made of hard plastic, make sure your foot doesn't hit the door on the way out. The 1.6L engine is adequate around town and really does sip gas. On the highway, there's tons of wind noise, and the CVT, while providing smooth acceleration and excellent fuel economy, can be heard at any speed. Don't be fooled by the 109 hp rating, the car has more than enough get up and go. Excellent visibility all-around, smooth ride. Report Abuse

Great Little Car Harry Ward , 10/14/2017 1.6 S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful At 72 I've driven most car brands since getting my license at 16 -- and this Versa is right at the top for value. Not doing rabbit starts or slamming on the brakes lets me get 40-43 MPG. It is not as luxurious as my old Mercedes -- but adequate and comfortable. I am the original owner and have 68,500 miles on my Versa; and have had zero mechanical problems. I bought a basic maintenance plan (and have a lifetime power-train warranty), but have only changed a set of tires, wiper blades, & front brake pads -- nothing else except fluid(s) and filter(s) changes. The car has all the options except heated seats and navigation. (Google maps is a lot cheaper.) This should be my last car until I'm buried, and that's just perfect for me! UPDATE: 10,000 more miles since my last update and still very happy! UPDATE: Over 100,000 miles now and still very happy! My mechanic says that I'll start to do more serious maintenance around 120,000 miles -- normal wear and tear. I'll install my third set of tires in a few months. It's a great car and I'm still planning on keeping it a long time! UPDATE: still running great. Finally had to change the spark plugs. Just had my 7 year checkup to keep my lifetime powertrain warranty current (never had to use it yet), but haven't had to put on the second set of tires yet. I'll update again later. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

TOUGH Little Car.. ibervilleroyal , 10/05/2014 16 of 17 people found this review helpful The day I received a $3500 estimate to fix my 6 year old Prius was the day I TRADED IN that 6 year old Prius & Got my BRAN NEW Versa ... Even Up, No Regrets :) A year later I now have 45,000 miles on my Versa. Ive delivered pizza with it in the ice & snow storms of Northern Wisconsin to the heat indexes & humidity of South Mississippi. I get 36mpg Delivering in town with the air ON and 44mpg on freeways. I only use a full synthetic 0w-20 motor oil and keep the car serviced. Ive Driven this car Long, & Very, Very, Hard - and it has never faltered me or slowed me down. It never ceases to Amaze me how much power and room I can have under 15 Grand all-the-while averaging 40 mpg.

Versa Sedan S model 5 Speed toad45 , 02/16/2013 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I was in the market for an affordable car I could pay for with cash and avoid payments. I looked at Hyundai, Ford, Kia and Nissan. I went with the the Versa Sedan with the manual transmission. I plopped down $14,128 out the door with an extended warrenty. (5 year bumper to bumper) It drives great and is quite nimble. The back seat is huge as is the trunk. Milage is in the high 30's. It is a nice family car. It's more than an "economy car". It's solid. I'm happy.