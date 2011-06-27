Used 2010 Nissan Versa Sedan Consumer Reviews

A great compact patriot1987 , 05/19/2011 8 of 8 people found this review helpful So last week I traded in my Chrysler Sebring convertible, and I am absolutely satisfied with the Versa. I wanted to trade the convertible for a more family oriented car. I wanted a car with good gas mileage, and at 35 highway without being a hybrid this car gets great MPG. I wanted a safer car, and the Versa has great saftey features. It is VERY room on the inside, trunk space is generous. Car has a smooth, quiet ride. For a 4 cylinder sedan it has some pick and go, it also handles the turns well. The A/C and heater are great. The sound System is great. My wife and I are completely satisfied. Report Abuse

Versa the vest. George versa , 05/21/2016 1.6 Base 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful Reliable. Not a racing car Is economy Not first class Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Hit or Miss baire92 , 08/08/2012 8 of 10 people found this review helpful All I can go by is the three weeks I had my car but I had a bad experience. Acceleration in a word SUCKS! Its not as bad on the freeway but when you press on the petal it feels like your going no where. Its the worst on complete stops when your trying to pick up speed in traffic. More than once people honked and gave me dirty looks. If the gas mileage was good I would overlook this but thats not even the case, and I use midgrade. Interior rattles all the time and reeks of cheapness. The overall design is nice and the headroom is amazing, however he leg room could be a bit better. Had to take it back to the dealer four times due to a defect in the suspesion before they upgraded me to a sentra

WAS a good car, we thought! stallworthonline , 10/27/2010 3 of 4 people found this review helpful We bought this car about 2 months ago with 4200 miles on it. It was a dealership beater car for them. The car now has 8500 miles on it and it's now in the shop having the engine replaced. As soon as we got the car, I realized the number of RPM the engine turned so I chose to switch to full synthetic Mobil1 5/30. After 2900 miles, my roommate came home and explained to me the car was ticking. I pulled the oil stick to reveal a clean stick, NO oil. Now, after 2 weeks and a new engine, I'm still in a rental car because they can't get the new engine to run right either. Hope its fixed soon. Awesome gas mileage and comfortable. PLEASE LASSIE COME HOME. Hope no more problems after this!